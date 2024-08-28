ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Banks issued mortgages worth UAH 1 billion in June: the NBU told in which regions the largest number of mortgages were issued

Banks issued mortgages worth UAH 1 billion in June: the NBU told in which regions the largest number of mortgages were issued

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37742 views

Ukrainian banks issued 607 mortgage loans worth UAH 1 billion in June, down 41.4% from May. Most loans were issued in Kyiv and the region, accounting for 51% of the total volume.

In June, Ukrainian banks issued 607 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1 billion, down 41.4% from May. Most of the loans were issued in Kyiv and Kyiv region, accounting for 51% of the total. This is reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to a survey of banks on mortgage lending, in June banks issued 607 mortgages totaling UAH 1 billion, down 41.4% from May but up 34.3% from June last year.

It is noted that 11 banks that lent money for the purchase of housing informed about the issuance of a new mortgage in June. Most transactions, as before, were made in the secondary real estate market;

“The mortgage segment remains driven by preferential lending under the eOselya program (almost all loans in June were granted under this program),” the NBU added.

In addition, the weighted average effective interest rate on mortgage loans in June remained at 7.6% p.a. for the second month in a row.

The NBU also told which regions issued the most loans in June:

  • in Kyiv and Kyiv region (274 contracts for a total amount of UAH 517.8 million, which is 51% of the total);
  • in Lviv region (29 contracts for UAH 63 million);
  • in Dnipropetrovska oblast (32 contracts for UAH 42 million);
  • in Vinnytsia region (26 contracts for UAH 41 million).

Recall

Ukrainians continue to prefer non-cash payments to cashless payments with payment cards. In the first half of 2024, more than 94% of all card transactions were non-cash, and their share by value amounted to 64.5% of the total amount of transactions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy

