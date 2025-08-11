Can Russia transfer another 100,000 troops to the Pokrovsk direction - answer of a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer

On the Pokrovsk direction, there is already a contingent of over 110,000 people. It is not observed that the Russians have the logistical or physical capabilities today to saturate this direction with another 100,000 people. This was stated by Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Andriy Tkachuk on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked if there was any information confirming that the Russians wanted to transfer 100,000 troops, Tkachuk replied: "There is already a contingent of over 110,000 people there. I do not see any logistical or physical possibility today to saturate the Pokrovsk direction with another 100,000 people (Russians – ed.), because their other sections of the front will crumble."

Tkachuk explained why other sections of the front would "crumble" for the Russians.

That is, this is what happened a year ago in the Kursk region, when they had to transfer their forces to the Kursk region, and accordingly, their offensive on Pokrovsk and in the south on Zaporizhzhia then "stalled." That is, if they transfer any forces to Pokrovsk today, they will accordingly lose positions in other directions. Here, if we are talking about Donetsk region, they have good positions with an offensive on Lyman - said Tkachuk.

He noted that the Defense Forces have a difficult situation in Lyman.

We have a difficult situation in Lyman, the enemy there is trying to cross rivers with small sabotage motor groups. Lyman is surrounded by three rivers. If the enemy manages to enter there and push us out, it will be a loss of an important settlement for us. But currently, the situation there is escalating and is not critical - Tkachuk said.

Addition

Tkachuk reported that the Russians are launching a full-scale offensive in the Dobropillia direction in Donetsk region, north of Rodynske, and are penetrating Ukrainian defenses, forming a "gray zone."