California to allocate $750 million in tax breaks for film and TV

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM • 30745 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 73384 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 83179 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 104133 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 118048 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 120955 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 90924 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 66311 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68963 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 61309 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
5.4m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Russia is preparing for war with NATO: ISW names likely datesJune 25, 12:27 AM • 14336 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured, residential buildings damagedJune 25, 12:59 AM • 10872 views
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 19256 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - Navy03:14 AM • 12152 views
The enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 4432 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 69983 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 113125 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 117300 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 156866 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 184363 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 23372 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 32320 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 46346 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 121484 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 198662 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

California to allocate $750 million in tax breaks for film and TV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

California will increase annual funding for film and TV production by $750 million. This expansion of the program, initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom, is expected to create between 4.4 and 5.5 thousand new jobs.

California to allocate $750 million in tax breaks for film and TV

California lawmakers have agreed to $750 million in annual funding to support film and television production. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The leadership of the Senate and Assembly agreed with Governor Gavin Newsom's initiative to expand the program, which until now amounted to $330 million. According to sources, official approval is expected on Friday during the vote on the relevant bill.

Newsom proposed this expansion back in October last year in response to the decline in production in the industry. It was one of his key priorities in the budget cycle, although the exact amount remained uncertain until the finalization of the budget agreement this week.

The California Film Commission predicts that additional funding will increase the number of jobs by 40–50%, which is approximately 4,400 to 5,500 new jobs in the film industry.

Bill AB 1138, which accompanies the program, should make it even more generous. It increases the basic tax credit for projects from 20% to 35%, and in some cases to 40% for filming outside of Los Angeles.

The program also extends to sitcoms, animation and large competitive shows.

Additionally

During the discussion of the document, provisions were introduced to support disadvantaged communities. The initial idea of a 5% surcharge for filming in poor areas was deemed unsuitable. Instead, a 2% bonus is provided for companies that take on one to four interns from programs focused on traditionally marginalized populations.

In addition, "the bill also aims to open training programs for additional non-profit organizations, starting next year." At the same time, it is especially emphasized that "trainees should not displace experienced workers", which is an important condition for industry unions.

The existing program already requires reporting on the racial, ethnic and gender composition of employees. The new amendments add postal codes to assess geographical diversity, as well as veteran status.

It is expected that AB 1138 will be approved by July 4 and will take effect immediately.

California Governor Says Trump Is Destroying US Democracy - NYT 11.06.25, 11:22 • 3690 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Gavin Newsom
California
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9