12:08 AM • 10528 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 26462 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 24084 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 30524 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 34855 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 56667 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 53804 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27508 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22795 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 45206 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
California company recalls over 111 tons of pasta due to deadly bacteria - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

California-based Nate's Fine Foods has recalled nearly 245,000 pounds of pre-cooked pasta products due to the detection of Listeria bacteria. This strain of Listeria has caused a nationwide outbreak, resulting in four deaths and 20 illnesses.

California company recalls over 111 tons of pasta due to deadly bacteria - AP

California-based Nate's Fine Foods has recalled nearly 245,000 pounds (over 111 tons) of pre-cooked pasta after the discovery of deadly Listeria bacteria, which caused a nationwide outbreak. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to AP, thousands of cases of linguine, fettuccine, penne, and other types of pasta supplied to large manufacturers of ready-to-eat meals and pasta salads have been recalled. Tests showed that the pasta contained the same strain of Listeria found in chicken fettuccine Alfredo and linguine with meatballs linked to an outbreak that has killed four people and sickened 20 others since August. The last case was recorded on September 11.

A new dangerous drug was distributed in Ukraine: a group of 29 people exposed09.10.25, 15:47 • 2732 views

San Clemente-based FreshRealm confirmed the link between the products and the outbreak through genetic sequencing. Some grocery stores have already recalled dishes made with Nate's Fine Foods pasta. The FDA and the USDA urge consumers not to consume these products and to return them to stores for a refund or dispose of them.

In Indonesia, over 1,000 children were poisoned by food from the state school feeding program25.09.25, 14:44 • 2403 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Indonesia