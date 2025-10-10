California company recalls over 111 tons of pasta due to deadly bacteria - AP
California-based Nate's Fine Foods has recalled nearly 245,000 pounds (over 111 tons) of pre-cooked pasta after the discovery of deadly Listeria bacteria, which caused a nationwide outbreak. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.
According to AP, thousands of cases of linguine, fettuccine, penne, and other types of pasta supplied to large manufacturers of ready-to-eat meals and pasta salads have been recalled. Tests showed that the pasta contained the same strain of Listeria found in chicken fettuccine Alfredo and linguine with meatballs linked to an outbreak that has killed four people and sickened 20 others since August. The last case was recorded on September 11.
San Clemente-based FreshRealm confirmed the link between the products and the outbreak through genetic sequencing. Some grocery stores have already recalled dishes made with Nate's Fine Foods pasta. The FDA and the USDA urge consumers not to consume these products and to return them to stores for a refund or dispose of them.
