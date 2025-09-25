In Indonesia, over 1,000 children were poisoned by food from the state school feeding program

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 5428 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 23580 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 23061 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 48703 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 49929 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 71034 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 53671 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46732 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41994 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72332 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
47%
759mm
Popular news
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 37584 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hoursSeptember 25, 05:22 AM • 46542 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:27 AM • 34982 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17893 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30641 views
Publications
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 4952 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 14529 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 23597 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 15719 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 30690 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Emmanuel Macron
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 9770 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 17919 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 57905 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 116353 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 74736 views
Actual
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

In Indonesia, over 1,000 children were poisoned by food from the state school feeding program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Over 1,000 children in Indonesia were poisoned by free school lunches this week, marking another incident in a series of poisonings. NGOs are calling for a suspension of the program, which has already caused over 6,000 poisonings since January.

In Indonesia, over 1,000 children were poisoned by food from the state school feeding program

In Indonesia, more than 1,000 children were poisoned this week after eating free school lunches. This is the latest in a series of poisonings linked to the president's food program. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

From Monday to Wednesday this week, 1,171 children complained of deteriorating health, said the head of the Sipongkor Public Health Center in West Java. And last week, another 800 students were poisoned.

Schools in Indonesia are currently implementing a feeding program designed to provide food for 80 million students. But due to cases of poisoning, non-governmental organizations have called on the authorities to suspend it. However, the government is not going to do so yet.

The affected children complained of abdominal pain, nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath – a symptom quite atypical for poisoning.

Preliminary investigation data indicate that the cause of the health deterioration could have been negligent food preparation. This week, students were served chicken, fried tofu, vegetables, and fruits. Previous poisonings were linked to expired sauce, and in one case – to a shark dish.

The National Narcotics Agency (BGN) reported that from January to September 22, 4,711 cases of poisoning from free school lunches were registered. Most cases occurred on the island of Java.

However, the Indonesian Education Monitoring Network (JPPI) reported a higher figure. This non-governmental organization recorded that as of September 21, the number of poisoning victims had risen to 6,452 children.

This anomalous situation should require the government to declare an outbreak and temporarily suspend the program for thorough evaluation

- said JPPI national coordinator Ubaid Matraji.

Addition

Indonesia has a population of over 283 million, and according to a national survey conducted in 2024, less than 1% of Indonesian households spent at least one day without food in the past year. The president decided to implement a multi-billion dollar food program to provide all schoolchildren with free food.

Ukrainian gets life sentence in Indonesia for drug lab19.09.25, 14:09 • 3721 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
charity
Indonesia