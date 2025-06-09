$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 16379 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 48114 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 52618 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 50941 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 98195 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 43649 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 40311 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 124392 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 90855 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46585 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Exclusives
California Attorney General wants to sue Trump for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles

Kyiv • UNN

 1498 views

Rob Bonta said that Trump ordered troops to be sent to immigration protests, escalating the situation. The state is suing the Trump administration and demanding the cancellation of the federalization of the National Guard.

California Attorney General wants to sue Trump for deploying the National Guard in Los Angeles

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state's sovereignty was "trampled" by US President Donald Trump when he ordered troops to immigration protests in Los Angeles, according to UNN, citing AP.

Details

The protests subsided only on Sunday, but "since Trump announced his plan to deploy troops, the situation on the ground has quickly escalated, and the unrest has grown overnight," Bonta said at a news conference Monday. "It wasn't inevitable."

Bonta announced plans Monday to sue the Trump administration. He said the lawsuit would seek to have the court "overturn the president's illegal actions to federalize the California National Guard."

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US09.06.25, 16:46 • 48005 views

The state is also seeking a court order declaring Trump's federalization of the guard illegal, Bonta said. He says the state will seek an injunction to stop the deployment of troops.

US Protests: Trump Explains Why He Introduced the National Guard09.06.25, 20:30 • 1670 views

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard fighters to Los Angeles County to help immigration agents who were confronted by demonstrators protesting raids at workplaces.

The California National Guard troops were deployed on the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell protests, which are in their third day, against US President Donald Trump's immigration measures, a move that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called illegal.

Political scientist Oleg Lisnyy in a commentary UNN noted that protests in the USA – this is a consequence of the "simple" decisions of President Donald Trump. With his decisions, he pushes people to more radical actions.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Gavin Newsom
California
Donald Trump
Los Angeles
