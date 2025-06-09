California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state's sovereignty was "trampled" by US President Donald Trump when he ordered troops to immigration protests in Los Angeles, according to UNN, citing AP.

The protests subsided only on Sunday, but "since Trump announced his plan to deploy troops, the situation on the ground has quickly escalated, and the unrest has grown overnight," Bonta said at a news conference Monday. "It wasn't inevitable."

Bonta announced plans Monday to sue the Trump administration. He said the lawsuit would seek to have the court "overturn the president's illegal actions to federalize the California National Guard."

The state is also seeking a court order declaring Trump's federalization of the guard illegal, Bonta said. He says the state will seek an injunction to stop the deployment of troops.

US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard fighters to Los Angeles County to help immigration agents who were confronted by demonstrators protesting raids at workplaces.

The California National Guard troops were deployed on the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell protests, which are in their third day, against US President Donald Trump's immigration measures, a move that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called illegal.

Political scientist Oleg Lisnyy in a commentary UNN noted that protests in the USA – this is a consequence of the "simple" decisions of President Donald Trump. With his decisions, he pushes people to more radical actions.