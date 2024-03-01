$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 9640 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 25053 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Cabinet of Ministers appoints Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 22573 views

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ihor Kopach as Deputy Minister of Health and dismissed Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

Cabinet of Ministers appoints Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health

At its meeting on March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made personnel decisions on the appointment of the Deputy Minister of Health and the dismissal of the State Secretary. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on social media, UNN reports.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution:

  • On the appointment of Ihor Mykolayovych Kopach as Deputy Minister of Health;
  • On the dismissal of Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

MP: Government dismisses Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health01.03.24, 13:12 • 22917 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

