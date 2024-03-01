MP: Government dismisses Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16557 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52911 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41354 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208159 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187987 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220971 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155018 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371612 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13923 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 52765 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208004 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169283 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187877 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10888 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19947 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20552 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35061 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42890 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

MP: Government dismisses Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22917 views

On March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

MP: Government dismisses Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health

Today, on March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the dismissal of Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, reports UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers dismisses Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health

- wrote Goncharenko on social media.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved Inna Solodka as State Secretary of the Ministry of Health in December 2019. Before that, she had been acting state secretary of the Ministry for a couple of months.

From 2003 to 2013, she worked at the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. In 2013-2015, she held the position of Head of Service - Chief Advisor to the Head of the High Council of Justice of Ukraine. From April 2015 to September 2019, she worked  at the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre.

Government appoints Pavlushchyk as new head of the NACP27.02.24, 13:48 • 107935 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90