MP: Government dismisses Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
On March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health.
Today, on March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the dismissal of Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, reports UNN.
The Cabinet of Ministers dismisses Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health
The Cabinet of Ministers approved Inna Solodka as State Secretary of the Ministry of Health in December 2019. Before that, she had been acting state secretary of the Ministry for a couple of months.
From 2003 to 2013, she worked at the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. In 2013-2015, she held the position of Head of Service - Chief Advisor to the Head of the High Council of Justice of Ukraine. From April 2015 to September 2019, she worked at the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre.
