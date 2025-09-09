$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
Cabinet of Ministers accelerated the printing and sending of summonses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for printing and sending summonses for conscripts, reservists, and those liable for military service. Now, summonses can be sent not only by mail but also through state electronic resources and electronic interaction systems of strategic enterprises in the printing industry.

Cabinet of Ministers accelerated the printing and sending of summonses

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for printing and sending summonses for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists.

Now they can be sent not only by mail but also through state electronic resources and electronic interaction systems of strategic enterprises in the printing industry, UNN writes with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution.

Details

As noted, previously, the printing and sending of summonses, generated using the Unified State Register for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists by mail, were carried out by the Ministry of Defense and special state enterprises of strategic importance in the printing industry on the basis of relevant agreements with the postal service operator.

As a result of the changes, summonses can now not only be printed and sent by mail but also sent through state electronic resources and electronic information systems of state enterprises of strategic importance, which speeds up the notification process.

The organization of printing summonses can be carried out using the system of electronic interaction of state electronic information resources and electronic information resources of state enterprises that are of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state (in the printing industry)

- the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that from September 1, representatives of the TCC and SP, who work in notification groups, are obliged to use body cameras. Recordings from the cameras are stored on a protected server of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

