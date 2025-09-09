Cabinet of Ministers accelerated the printing and sending of summonses

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the procedure for printing and sending summonses for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists.

Now they can be sent not only by mail but also through state electronic resources and electronic interaction systems of strategic enterprises in the printing industry, UNN writes with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution.

Details

As noted, previously, the printing and sending of summonses, generated using the Unified State Register for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists by mail, were carried out by the Ministry of Defense and special state enterprises of strategic importance in the printing industry on the basis of relevant agreements with the postal service operator.

As a result of the changes, summonses can now not only be printed and sent by mail but also sent through state electronic resources and electronic information systems of state enterprises of strategic importance, which speeds up the notification process.

The organization of printing summonses can be carried out using the system of electronic interaction of state electronic information resources and electronic information resources of state enterprises that are of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state (in the printing industry) - the post says.

Recall

