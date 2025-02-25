ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Cabinet may recommend signing an agreement with the U.S. as early as tomorrow - Bloomberg

Cabinet may recommend signing an agreement with the U.S. as early as tomorrow - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers is preparing to recommend the signing of a joint mining agreement with the USA. The White House sees this as a step towards a ceasefire with Russia despite the lack of direct security guarantees.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers is expected on Wednesday to recommend signing an agreement with the United States on joint development of critical minerals. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reports UNN.

The publication notes that Ukraine has agreed with the United States on an agreement to jointly develop critical minerals, oil and gas, “which the White House sees as the first step toward achieving a cease-fire with Russia.

Ukraine's Cabinet is expected to recommend signing the agreement on Wednesday, according to the sources, who asked not to be named while discussing private deliberations. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment 

- Bloomberg writes.

The publication recalls that President Donald Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept an agreement first presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kiev in early February, but which the Ukrainian president rejected after saying it did not provide security guarantees.

The mineral agreement does not spell out any specific security guarantees, the sources said. However, US officials said that by linking Ukraine with the USA through economic ties, it would effectively provide a security shield. A detailed agreement is expected to be worked out later.

The deal could also be an opportunity for Trump to encourage his supporters to continue supporting Ukraine, especially if Washington needs Congress to approve additional aid for Ukraine if negotiations with Russia continue to drag on. Ukraine remains dependent on U.S. and European allies for weapons and ammunition, adds Bloomberg.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Cabinet may recommend signing an agreement with the U.S. as early as tomorrow - Bloomberg | УНН