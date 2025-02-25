Cabinet may recommend signing an agreement with the U.S. as early as tomorrow - Bloomberg

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers is expected on Wednesday to recommend signing an agreement with the United States on joint development of critical minerals. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reports UNN.

The publication notes that Ukraine has agreed with the United States on an agreement to jointly develop critical minerals, oil and gas, “which the White House sees as the first step toward achieving a cease-fire with Russia.

Ukraine's Cabinet is expected to recommend signing the agreement on Wednesday, according to the sources, who asked not to be named while discussing private deliberations. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment - Bloomberg writes.

Washington has dropped its toughest demands: Ukraine agrees deal with US - Financial Times

The publication recalls that President Donald Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept an agreement first presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kiev in early February, but which the Ukrainian president rejected after saying it did not provide security guarantees.

The mineral agreement does not spell out any specific security guarantees, the sources said. However, US officials said that by linking Ukraine with the USA through economic ties, it would effectively provide a security shield. A detailed agreement is expected to be worked out later.

The deal could also be an opportunity for Trump to encourage his supporters to continue supporting Ukraine, especially if Washington needs Congress to approve additional aid for Ukraine if negotiations with Russia continue to drag on. Ukraine remains dependent on U.S. and European allies for weapons and ammunition, adds Bloomberg.

