Cabinet dismisses deputy ministers who were appointed to new positions

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83672 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79828 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55189 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

03:40 AM • 62045 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

04:00 AM • 38122 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212032 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200275 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148843 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148170 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152320 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143306 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159750 views
Cabinet dismisses deputy ministers who were appointed to new positions

Cabinet dismisses deputy ministers who were appointed to new positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15236 views

The Government dismissed deputy ministers appointed to new positions by the Verkhovna Rada. It also approved the dismissal of the head of the Transcarpathian RMA and the appointment of new heads in Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of the head of the Transcarpathian RMA and dismissed deputy ministers who were appointed to new positions. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him:

  • Andriy Sybiga from the post of First Deputy Foreign Minister, who was appointed by the Verkhovna Rada to head the Foreign Ministry;
  • Matviy Bidnyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (appointed by the Rada as Minister of Youth and Sports);
  • Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine due to her appointment by the Parliament as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources;
  • Natalia Kalmykova from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense, who was appointed by the Rada as Minister of Veterans Affairs;
  • Svitlana Danylenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

The government also approved the dismissal of Viktor Mykyta as head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration and the appointment of Serhiy Kramarenko as head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration and Ihor Turchenko as deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

In addition, Anatoliy Stelmakh will temporarily act as Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, after the Rada dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from this position.

Rada upholds Vereshchuk's resignation during reconsideration05.09.24, 12:18 • 28059 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

