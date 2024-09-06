Cabinet dismisses deputy ministers who were appointed to new positions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of the head of the Transcarpathian RMA and dismissed deputy ministers who were appointed to new positions. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him:

Andriy Sybiga from the post of First Deputy Foreign Minister, who was appointed by the Verkhovna Rada to head the Foreign Ministry;

Matviy Bidnyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (appointed by the Rada as Minister of Youth and Sports);



Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine due to her appointment by the Parliament as the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources;



Natalia Kalmykova from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense, who was appointed by the Rada as Minister of Veterans Affairs;



Svitlana Danylenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science.



The government also approved the dismissal of Viktor Mykyta as head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration and the appointment of Serhiy Kramarenko as head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration and Ihor Turchenko as deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

In addition, Anatoliy Stelmakh will temporarily act as Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, after the Rada dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from this position.

Rada upholds Vereshchuk's resignation during reconsideration