Buying an apartment or renting. Expert tells whether it is worth investing in housing in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Small apartments, despite the war, are in demand in Ukraine, and real estate prices in large cities remain stable. Investments in real estate can be profitable in the long term, but renting housing can give psychological comfort. This was told in an exclusive interview UNN by Elena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions.
Despite the war, real estate prices in major cities such as Kyiv and Lviv remain relatively stable. Demand for small apartments continues to grow due to displaced persons and returning residents
According to her, some experts believe that real estate prices may increase significantly after the end of hostilities. This makes current investments potentially profitable in the long term.
At the same time, Sosiedka recalled that hostilities continue and the risk of property destruction remains high.
"Despite improvements in air defense systems, no one can guarantee the complete safety of buildings," she said.
However, Sosiedka pointed out that renting during military conflict provides needed flexibility and mobility.
"Renting provides an opportunity to change residences quickly if the situation worsens, which is important in an unstable environment," Sosiedka said.
In addition, renting avoids significant financial losses in the event of property destruction.
"You will not be responsible for rebuilding or compensating for damages related to the destruction of the property," the expert said.
Also a plus of rented housing is psychological comfort, according to Sosiedka.
"Living in rented accommodation can be psychologically easier knowing that you can easily move if necessary," she explained.
According to the expert, the question of whether it is worth investing in real estate or renting in Ukraine depends on the risk tolerance, financial capabilities and long-term goals of everyone who faces such a choice.
"If you are willing to take high risks and see the potential for long-term gains, the investment can be worthwhile. However, for the more conservative, renting will give you more flexibility and reduced financial risk. It's important to carefully weigh the pros and cons and consult with experts before making a decision," advised Sosiedka.
