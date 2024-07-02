Buying an apartment or renting. Expert tells whether it is worth investing in housing in Ukraine

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.1m/s
48%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

Buying an apartment or renting. Expert tells whether it is worth investing in housing in Ukraine

The expert told whether it is worth investing in housing in Ukraine.

Buying an apartment or renting. Expert tells whether it is worth investing in housing in Ukraine

Small apartments, despite the war, are in demand in Ukraine, and real estate prices in large cities remain stable. Investments in real estate can be profitable in the long term, but renting housing can give psychological comfort. This was told in an exclusive interview UNN by Elena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions.

Despite the war, real estate prices in major cities such as Kyiv and Lviv remain relatively stable. Demand for small apartments continues to grow due to displaced persons and returning residents

- Elena Sosiedka noted.

According to her, some experts believe that real estate prices may increase significantly after the end of hostilities. This makes current investments potentially profitable in the long term.

At the same time, Sosiedka recalled that hostilities continue and the risk of property destruction remains high.

"Despite improvements in air defense systems, no one can guarantee the complete safety of buildings," she said.

However, Sosiedka pointed out that renting during military conflict provides needed flexibility and mobility.

"Renting provides an opportunity to change residences quickly if the situation worsens, which is important in an unstable environment," Sosiedka said.

In addition, renting avoids significant financial losses in the event of property destruction.

"You will not be responsible for rebuilding or compensating for damages related to the destruction of the property," the expert said.

Also a plus of rented housing is psychological comfort, according to Sosiedka.

"Living in rented accommodation can be psychologically easier knowing that you can easily move if necessary," she explained.

According to the expert, the question of whether it is worth investing in real estate or renting in Ukraine depends on the risk tolerance, financial capabilities and long-term goals of everyone who faces such a choice.

"If you are willing to take high risks and see the potential for long-term gains, the investment can be worthwhile. However, for the more conservative, renting will give you more flexibility and reduced financial risk. It's important to carefully weigh the pros and cons and consult with experts before making a decision," advised Sosiedka.

Earlier Sosiedka told where Ukrainians should keep their assets in the current realities. According to her, it is better to separate savings to diversify risks during the war. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

