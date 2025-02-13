Business urges authorities to declassify information on Ukrainian subsoil

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Business urges authorities to declassify information on Ukrainian subsoil

Business urges authorities to declassify information on Ukrainian subsoil

Kyiv  •  UNN

The EBA called on the government to remove the classification of information on mineral deposits in Ukraine. The restrictions hinder international cooperation and investment in the extractive industry.

The European Business Association (EBA) has called on the government to remove the classification of information on mineral deposits in Ukraine.

This is stated on the EBA website, according to UNN.

It is noted that at present, information on the reserves and resources of many minerals in Ukraine is limited to “secret” or “for official use”. In particular, we are talking about data on deposits of diamonds, gold, lithium, titanium, platinum and other strategic materials.

Such statutory restrictions impede the conclusion of international agreements in the field of subsoil use and complicate cooperation with strategic partners. Maintaining the “secret” classification of balance sheet reserves and resources may hinder their development and reduce investor interest. This is especially critical when Ukraine lacks the necessary capital and modern technologies

- the statement said.

The association cites the example of other countries: the US Geological Survey regularly publishes data on available mineral reserves, and the European Union has an open platform called Raw materials information system with information on critical raw materials.

The removal of restrictions on geological information is particularly relevant in the context of the Ukraine Facility program and the implementation of the strategic partnership with the EU in the raw materials sector. The business community is convinced that the removal of restrictions on information will help attract non-state investment in the mining and processing industry without harming Ukraine's national security

- the EBA noted. 

Addendum Addendum

The United States has recently handed over a draft agreement on natural resources to Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, Kyiv wants to study this document in order to finalize the relevant agreements in Munich during the security conference .  

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that in, the country “effectively” agreed to give the US access to $500 billion worth of minerals in exchange for military aid. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising