Business urges authorities to declassify information on Ukrainian subsoil

The European Business Association (EBA) has called on the government to remove the classification of information on mineral deposits in Ukraine.

This is stated on the EBA website, according to UNN.

It is noted that at present, information on the reserves and resources of many minerals in Ukraine is limited to “secret” or “for official use”. In particular, we are talking about data on deposits of diamonds, gold, lithium, titanium, platinum and other strategic materials.

Such statutory restrictions impede the conclusion of international agreements in the field of subsoil use and complicate cooperation with strategic partners. Maintaining the “secret” classification of balance sheet reserves and resources may hinder their development and reduce investor interest. This is especially critical when Ukraine lacks the necessary capital and modern technologies - the statement said.

The association cites the example of other countries: the US Geological Survey regularly publishes data on available mineral reserves, and the European Union has an open platform called Raw materials information system with information on critical raw materials.

The removal of restrictions on geological information is particularly relevant in the context of the Ukraine Facility program and the implementation of the strategic partnership with the EU in the raw materials sector. The business community is convinced that the removal of restrictions on information will help attract non-state investment in the mining and processing industry without harming Ukraine's national security - the EBA noted.

The United States has recently handed over a draft agreement on natural resources to Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, Kyiv wants to study this document in order to finalize the relevant agreements in Munich during the security conference .

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that in, the country “effectively” agreed to give the US access to $500 billion worth of minerals in exchange for military aid.