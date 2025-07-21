Business Club KBU: practical cases and innovative solutions for rapid recovery

On July 23, the results of the first half of 2025 will traditionally be summarized, possible vectors for the development of the real estate market will be discussed, and industry leaders will be brought together to discuss proposals and initiatives that will contribute to the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

Date: July 23, 2025.

Format: offline (Kyiv)/online (Zoom).

The second part will be dedicated to practical cases and innovative solutions for rapid reconstruction.

Traditionally, the Head of the territorial community affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation will take part, who will talk about the current situation, plans and projects for the reconstruction and development of the destroyed territories.

current situation, plans and projects for the reconstruction of the Trostianets city territorial community;

Yuriy Bova, Trostianets City Mayor

Together with experts, we will also talk about:

Finnpartnership opens opportunities for long-term business partnership;

Tetiana Filipovych, Finnpartnership Program Coordinator in Ukraine.

NOCON: Projects and partnerships in construction between Ukrainian and Norwegian companies;

Svitlana Svyrydenko, Representative in Ukraine NOCON NORWEGIAN CONSTRUCTION AS.

opportunities to invest in the real estate market using the Prozorro.Sale system;

Yevhen Bohuslavskyi, Partner of NRC UKRAINE.

latest technologies in construction that help earn money and save time;

Inna Furman, CEO, Founder of 3D UTU company.

transformation of the elevator infrastructure market towards barrier-free solutions;

Volodymyr Kopiykovskyi, Head of Sales Department of "Euroformat" Lifts company.

reincarnation of equity participation in construction;

Yuriy Khapko, Managing Partner of TOTUM law firm

how a developer can avoid risks during reconstruction: finances, reputation, legal traps;

Danylo Hloba, Head of Legal Department at YouControl.

This and more will be discussed during the KBU Business Club.

Start: 13:00

Participation is possible for members of the KBU Board of Directors and specially invited guests, subject to prior registration via the link.

The venue will be communicated to registered participants. The number of places is limited!

More details about the event.

