Business Club KBU: practical cases and innovative solutions for rapid recovery

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
12:26 PM • 9222 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 26411 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 40104 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 39905 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 40980 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 39524 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 46793 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 88108 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 82068 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155673 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
57%
744mm
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi districtJuly 21, 05:59 AM • 26215 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to sevenJuly 21, 06:20 AM • 64496 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air ForceJuly 21, 06:44 AM • 44962 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 44919 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT11:03 AM • 43612 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 349809 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 271090 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 334253 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 350252 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 526650 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 89712 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 185398 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 204016 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 202728 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 204254 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8

Business Club KBU: practical cases and innovative solutions for rapid recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

On Wednesday, the KBU Business Club will be held, dedicated to the analysis of the Ukrainian real estate market for the first half of 2025

Business Club KBU: practical cases and innovative solutions for rapid recovery

 On July 23, the results of the first half of 2025 will traditionally be summarized, possible vectors for the development of the real estate market will be discussed, and industry leaders will be brought together to discuss proposals and initiatives that will contribute to the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

Date: July 23, 2025.

Format: offline (Kyiv)/online (Zoom).

The second part will be dedicated to practical cases and innovative solutions for rapid reconstruction.

Traditionally, the Head of the territorial community affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation will take part, who will talk about the current situation, plans and projects for the reconstruction and development of the destroyed territories.

  • current situation, plans and projects for the reconstruction of the Trostianets city territorial community;

    Yuriy Bova, Trostianets City Mayor

    Together with experts, we will also talk about:

    • Finnpartnership opens opportunities for long-term business partnership;

      Tetiana Filipovych, Finnpartnership Program Coordinator in Ukraine.

      • NOCON: Projects and partnerships in construction between Ukrainian and Norwegian companies;

        Svitlana Svyrydenko, Representative in Ukraine NOCON NORWEGIAN CONSTRUCTION AS.

        • opportunities to invest in the real estate market using the Prozorro.Sale system;

          Yevhen Bohuslavskyi, Partner of NRC UKRAINE.

          • latest technologies in construction that help earn money and save time;

            Inna Furman, CEO, Founder of 3D UTU company.

            • transformation of the elevator infrastructure market towards barrier-free solutions;

              Volodymyr Kopiykovskyi, Head of Sales Department of "Euroformat" Lifts company.

              • reincarnation of equity participation in construction;

                Yuriy Khapko, Managing Partner of TOTUM law firm

                • how a developer can avoid risks during reconstruction: finances, reputation, legal traps;

                  Danylo Hloba, Head of Legal Department at YouControl.

                  This and more will be discussed during the KBU Business Club.

                  Date: July 23, 2025. 

                  Start: 13:00

                  Format: offline (Kyiv)/online (Zoom)

                  Participation is possible for members of the KBU Board of Directors and specially invited guests, subject to prior registration via the link.

                  The venue will be communicated to registered participants. The number of places is limited!

                  More details about the event.

                  Strategic business partners of KBU: East Office of Finnish Industries Oy, SKAKO Concrete A/S, NOCON NORWEGIAN CONSTRUCTION AS

                  Information partners: ProfBuild, Build Portal, Property Times, RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian View, Ukrainian National News, StroyObzor, NewsWeek, Marketer, Budynok.com.ua Portal, Economist.com.ua, Founder

                  WE WILL WIN AND REBUILD EVERYTHING!

                  TOGETHER TO VICTORY! 

                  GLORY TO UKRAINE!

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  News of the World
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv
                  Tesla
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  S&P 500
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Brent Oil
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gold
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gas TTF
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9