Bus with Ukrainians involved in road accident in Hungary, injured reported, including minors

According to the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, on July 6, a road accident involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration occurred between the cities of Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvár. - reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that diplomats from the Embassy of Ukraine immediately went to the scene of the incident.

As a result of the accident, 19 people were injured, 17 of whom are underage citizens of Ukraine. At least two underage citizens sustained serious injuries. The injured were hospitalized in local hospitals. The remaining 49 passengers have currently been provided with temporary accommodation and breakfast. - informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary is in constant contact with the competent authorities of Hungary and the medical institutions where Ukrainian citizens were hospitalized. The case is under special control of the institution.

Telex reported that the bus, which had 77 passengers, including children, fell into a ditch near Kunszentmárton at dawn.

