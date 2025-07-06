$41.720.00
Bus with Ukrainians involved in road accident in Hungary, injured reported, including minors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

A bus with Ukrainian registration was involved in a road accident in Hungary between Kunszentmárton and Tiszafüred. 19 people were injured, including 17 underage citizens of Ukraine, two of whom sustained serious injuries.

Bus with Ukrainians involved in road accident in Hungary, injured reported, including minors

A road accident involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration occurred in Hungary. 19 people were injured, 17 of whom are underage citizens of Ukraine. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

According to the consular section of the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, on July 6, a road accident involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration occurred between the cities of Kunszentmárton and Tiszaföldvár.

- reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that diplomats from the Embassy of Ukraine immediately went to the scene of the incident.

As a result of the accident, 19 people were injured, 17 of whom are underage citizens of Ukraine. At least two underage citizens sustained serious injuries. The injured were hospitalized in local hospitals. The remaining 49 passengers have currently been provided with temporary accommodation and breakfast.

- informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary is in constant contact with the competent authorities of Hungary and the medical institutions where Ukrainian citizens were hospitalized. The case is under special control of the institution.

Context

Telex reported that the bus, which had 77 passengers, including children, fell into a ditch near Kunszentmárton at dawn.

AdditionOn July 4, in Germany, on the A19 highway near the city of Röbel, a "Flixbus" tourist bus, which was operating a route from Copenhagen to Vienna, overturned. As a result of the accident, 23 people were injured, including four citizens of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

