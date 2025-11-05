Bus crashes into pole in Kyiv: five people injured

ukenru
03:51 PM • 1060 views
Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8054 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17936 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 17823 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 19618 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 26884 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22145 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21095 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18188 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 37197 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 25904 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 9534 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters10:59 AM • 12085 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 27362 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 22705 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8054 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17936 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 22861 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 27539 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns10:32 AM • 26884 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Shevchenko
Kim Kardashian
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Italy
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 1906 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 4850 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 25998 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 34696 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 48105 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
Film

Bus crashes into pole in Kyiv: five people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

In Kyiv, a MAZ route bus collided with an electricity pole on Akademika Palladina Avenue. As a result of the accident, five people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Bus crashes into pole in Kyiv: five people injured

In Kyiv, a shuttle bus collided with an electricity pole, 5 people are known to have been injured, police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

A report of a road accident with casualties was received by the Kyiv police today around 3:30 PM. The accident occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a MAZ brand shuttle bus lost control and collided with an electricity pole near a gas station on Akademika Palladina Avenue. It is currently known that at least five people sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

- reported the police.

The injured are being provided with medical assistance, and the issue of their hospitalization is being decided.

An investigative and operational group of the capital's main department for investigating road accidents, patrol police officers, and doctors are working at the scene.

Horrific road accident involving a shuttle bus in Kyiv region: one person died, another was trapped in the damaged vehicle29.09.25, 13:14 • 2370 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv