Bus crashes into pole in Kyiv: five people injured

In Kyiv, a shuttle bus collided with an electricity pole, 5 people are known to have been injured, police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

A report of a road accident with casualties was received by the Kyiv police today around 3:30 PM. The accident occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a MAZ brand shuttle bus lost control and collided with an electricity pole near a gas station on Akademika Palladina Avenue. It is currently known that at least five people sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. - reported the police.

The injured are being provided with medical assistance, and the issue of their hospitalization is being decided.

An investigative and operational group of the capital's main department for investigating road accidents, patrol police officers, and doctors are working at the scene.

