"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
Burnt paws and heatstroke: how to save the lives and health of animals in the heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2494 views

High temperatures can cause heatstroke and burnt paws in animals. Learn how to protect your pets from the dangerous consequences of the heat.

Burnt paws and heatstroke: how to save the lives and health of animals in the heat

Due to heatwave outbreaks, dogs and other pets may suffer. High temperatures can lead to heatstroke or burned paws. UNN has compiled a selection of recommendations on how to protect and keep your furry friends safe.

Burned paws and heatstroke in animals are consequences of heat that animals can experience in a matter of minutes.

Animals burn their paws because asphalt and surfaces heat up to 50–70 °C under direct sun. If a person cannot hold their hand on the ground for even 5 seconds, it means that, for example, a dog will be in pain.

Signs of paw burns:

  • limbs are hot, reddened;
    • the animal refuses to walk, lifts its paws;
      • cracks, blisters, wet or dark spots appear;
        • the animal licks its paws.

          How to prevent burns:

          • walk animals only in the morning (before 9:00) and in the evening (after 19:00);
            • choose routes with shade, grass, and earth instead of asphalt;
              • you can buy protective footwear for dogs;
                • use special paw creams (barrier protection).

                  How to help:

                  • move the animal from the hot surface;
                    • rinse paws with cool water;
                      • apply antiseptic or panthenol;
                        • apply a gauze bandage;
                          • contact a veterinarian.

                            Regarding heatstroke, animals with thick fur (huskies, malamutes, Persians); brachycephalic breeds (pugs, bulldogs, Persian cats) are at the highest risk. Also, regardless of breed and fur – old, young, with heart conditions, or those left in a car or in the sun.

                            Signs of heatstroke:

                            • tongue out, severe panting;
                              • discolored gums;
                                • trembling, apathy, disorientation;
                                  • elevated body temperature (above 40 °C);
                                    • convulsions, vomiting, digestive upset;
                                      • loss of consciousness.

                                        How to help:

                                        • move the animal to a cool room or shade;
                                          • wet the body, paws, and head with cool water;
                                            • cover with a damp towel;
                                              • give water in small sips;
                                                • contact a veterinarian.

                                                  Recall

                                                  The Patrol Police called on Kyiv residents to help homeless animals on hot days and leave water for them in accessible places. This does not require expenses or much personal time, but it can be a real salvation for four-legged friends and birds.

                                                  Yana Sokolivska

                                                  Yana Sokolivska

                                                  Society
                                                  Kyiv
