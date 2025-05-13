Bulgaria deploys EU-funded drones to monitor Turkish border

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 10992 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24693 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29242 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70734 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45197 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99815 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104087 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86937 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63851 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63358 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
52%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 47324 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 41931 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 36631 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 26135 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 34704 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 70734 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99815 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104087 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129172 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128312 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27256 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37673 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 42928 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48290 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53358 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Bulgaria deploys EU-funded drones to monitor Turkish border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Bulgaria has started monitoring its border with Turkey using drones. This is part of an agreement to join the Schengen area after Austria lifted its veto.

Bulgaria deploys EU-funded drones to monitor Turkish border

On Monday, Bulgaria began using high-tech drones to monitor its border with Turkey. Thus, it is fulfilling its part of a compromise agreement aimed at ensuring its accession to the Schengen area. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Back in 2022, Austria made its support for Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area conditional on strengthening control on the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Initially, Vienna insisted on building a border wall.

The European Commission rejected this idea, offering instead to finance surveillance with drones. This compromise eventually led to Austria lifting its veto in early 2024.

The project, which has been delayed for almost two years, is part of the European Commission's efforts to strengthen border security along the EU's external borders, such as the Turkish-Bulgarian land border.

Addition

The President of the European Council, António Costa, after meeting with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rossen Zhelyazkov, reported that Bulgaria can play a key role in strengthening Europe's defense thanks to its defense industry.

The pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" signed an agreement on cooperation with the Russian party "United Russia", despite the fact that Russia considers Bulgaria an "unfriendly country".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Brent
$65.77
Bitcoin
$103,687.20
S&P 500
$5,848.58
Tesla
$319.97
Газ TTF
$35.58
Золото
$3,246.15
Ethereum
$2,523.41