Budapest summoned Ukrainian ambassador over Hungarian's death allegedly after beating in TCC

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary, Fedir Shandor, was summoned to the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the death of a Transcarpathian resident with Hungarian citizenship, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. This was reported by Hungary Today, writes UNN.

Details

Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar stated that Ukrainian TCC employees forcibly detained the Hungarian man and took him to the military enlistment office, where he was allegedly beaten with an iron rod. At the same time, his relatives in Hungary were allegedly told that the man was fine. However, he died from the injuries sustained.

According to reports, Ukrainian military commissars beat the man with an iron rod after they captured him, shoved him into a van, and took him to the military enlistment office. Relatives in Hungary were told that everything was fine, but later the man died from his injuries. The Hungarian died in Ukraine because he did not want to participate in the war. We sincerely sympathize with the family and express our support to them - Magyar stated.

Addition

As reported by Telex, it is about József Sebestyén — a native of Transcarpathia who had Hungarian citizenship. Hungarian publications, including the pro-government Mandiner, provide several versions of the circumstances of his death. According to one of them, the man ended up in a psychiatric hospital in Berehove, where he died. According to another, he himself sought medical attention, citing mental incapacity. The cause of death is called thrombosis, which could have resulted from a hematoma received due to the beating.

The media wrote that Sebestyén did not have a residence permit in Ukraine, which should have exempted him from mobilization.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán also reacted to the incident, writing on his Facebook page: "Sincere condolences to the family of the Hungarian who died as a result of forced mobilization in Ukraine. In these difficult times, we are with you."

