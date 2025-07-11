The US will continue to support Ukraine, and additional air defense systems may be provided in the near future. US President Donald Trump is a consistent politician in his actions, so one should not draw conclusions about him based on media characteristics. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by UNN.

Budanov noted that US support for Ukraine will continue "in the near future." He suggested that Washington could send additional air defense systems, which Kyiv greatly needs.

At the same time, the head of intelligence called the position of US President Donald Trump consistent.

"Trump's position is consistent, one should not judge him by media characteristics... As the head of a special service, I know more," he assured.

US President Donald Trump will for the first time after returning to office send weapons to Kyiv using presidential powers. The cost of the weapons could be around $300 million.

