Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
July 11, 05:21 AM
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Budanov: US will continue to support Ukraine in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The US will continue to support Ukraine, with the possible provision of additional air defense systems. The head of the special service notes the consistency of Trump's position.

Budanov: US will continue to support Ukraine in the near future

The US will continue to support Ukraine, and additional air defense systems may be provided in the near future. US President Donald Trump is a consistent politician in his actions, so one should not draw conclusions about him based on media characteristics. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by UNN.

Details

Budanov noted that US support for Ukraine will continue "in the near future." He suggested that Washington could send additional air defense systems, which Kyiv greatly needs.

At the same time, the head of intelligence called the position of US President Donald Trump consistent.

"Trump's position is consistent, one should not judge him by media characteristics... As the head of a special service, I know more," he assured.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will for the first time after returning to office send weapons to Kyiv using presidential powers. The cost of the weapons could be around $300 million.

North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for the war in Ukraine - Budanov11.07.25, 16:21 • 1234 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
