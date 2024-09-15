Budanov: Russia will face economic problems in the summer of 2025

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia will face financial and economic problems and a lack of recruits for the army in the summer of 2025. Budanov said this during the Yalta European Strategy forum, UNN reports .

Details

If we look at the economic situation. Yes, they are acting strongly and correctly, they are fighting, they realize that the decline is coming, it is already painful and tangible for them, but it is far from the peak. They predict that around the summer of 2025, the negative impact on the economy will begin to be very noticeable for their country. This is the reason for many of the processes they are trying to speed up in their country to enter this period as soon as possible, as they would like. Unfortunately, they would like to end with a victory. This does not suit us, and they do not yet fully understand what to do about it - Budanov said.

He said that war fatigue exists in Russia, because the war has already affected a large segment of the Russian population.

There are certain advantages for the population. Their propaganda shows that Russia has captured more than 30% of our country, and they are openly happy about it. This is also true. Another aspect is the high salaries in the Russian army, and they are especially pleased with the one-time payment upon signing a contract and, as it may sound strange, death or injury benefits. As for the payments, there was a decline in the recruitment of volunteers for the war, and they took the usual option of raising lump sum payments. They depend on the area from which a person is drafted. One-time payments reached 2 million rubles - Budanov added.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that Russia predicts that all the problems will begin in the summer of 2025.

“During this period, they will face a dilemma - either to declare mobilization or to somehow reduce the intensity of hostilities, which may be critical for them,” Budanov noted.

To recap

The head of the GUR said that the growth in the production of guided bombs by Russia and the supply of artillery ammunition from North Korea create serious problems for the Ukrainian military.