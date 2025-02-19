ukenru
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Budanov: Russia has always tried and will continue to try to quarrel Poland and Ukraine

Budanov: Russia has always tried and will continue to try to quarrel Poland and Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102682 views

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was trying to set Ukraine and Poland at odds. He emphasized the importance of US support and called the Ukrainian army the largest in Europe.

The top leadership of the Russian Federation has always tried and will continue to try to drive a wedge in the relations between Ukraine and Poland. The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with the Polish publication Defence24, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, our countries have a "great and glorious history.

We believe in the wisdom of our peoples and governments. We have a great and glorious history. And Russia has always been our opponent, and often even our enemy. And together we have repeatedly overcome it,

- Budanov noted.

He also emphasized that from the first days of the war, Poland provided Ukraine with maximum support.

We will always remember this and be grateful to the Polish people and the leadership of the Polish state. As we are neighbors, the security issues of our region automatically concern both Poland and Ukraine. This is our common cause. Therefore, we look forward to further development and deepening of close cooperation with the Republic of Poland,

- the DIU chief emphasized.

In addition, he commented on the assistance provided to Ukraine by other countries, including the United States.

Let's be honest - it will be very difficult for us without the United States. We must do everything possible to ensure that they support Ukraine. As a well-known Ukrainian proverb says, "one man is not a warrior in a field." This is my answer in the context of the United States. In addition, this cooperation is clearly bilateral and mutually beneficial. As for Europe, it is impossible to imagine the global security of the European continent without Ukraine. And without our heroic army, now the largest in Europe, hardened in the largest war since World War II,

- Budanov emphasized.

Recall

The day before, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with US Special Representative Kellogg to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He noted that he expects an increased US military presence in the region and "at least a cessation of hostilities" in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

