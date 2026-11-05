Budanov received an icon of Sahaidachny painted on a board from an ammunition box

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with Konstantin Kholodov, chaplain of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, and received from him a gift: an icon depicting Hetman Petro Konashevych-Sahaidachny. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Kholodov said that the icon was painted by artist Oleksandr Klymenko and his son Herman, who is defending Ukraine on the front line. Boards from an ammunition crate, among other materials, were used to make it.

These icons were created to be given as gifts to people who are currently defending our country. Just as Petro Konashevych-Sahaidachny once defended Ukraine, fought the occupiers, restored the higher Orthodox hierarchy of the Kyiv Metropolis, and revived many institutions characteristic of a state - Konstantin Kholodov noted.

The Office of the President said that a total of three such icons had been made. All of them were consecrated by military chaplains at the grave of Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi in the village of Subotiv, Cherkasy region. One of the icons will be presented to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, and another to Epiphany, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine and Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

We remind you

On the occasion of Independence Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska took part in a prayer for Ukraine held at Saint Sophia's Cathedral.

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