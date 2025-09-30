Brussels seeks to turn Europeans with savings into investors - FT

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
11:14 AM • 10418 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25732 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 43979 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24494 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23365 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21288 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20722 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22835 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 67979 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146508 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
70%
757mm
Popular news
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 16833 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 21140 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 20395 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19095 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 11651 views
Publications
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 1570 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 43979 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 67979 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146509 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 71732 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Copenhagen
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 10389 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19487 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 24863 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 26748 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 38983 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
T-90
The Guardian
Nord Stream

Brussels seeks to turn Europeans with savings into investors - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The European Commission is urging EU countries to provide tax incentives for investment accounts to attract 10 trillion euros of Europeans' savings. This is part of an effort to deepen capital markets and provide companies with opportunities for growth.

Brussels seeks to turn Europeans with savings into investors - FT

Brussels wants to tap into the bulk of Europeans' 10 trillion euro savings, urging EU member states to provide tax incentives for investment accounts — part of an effort to deepen the bloc's shallow and fragmented capital markets, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Historically, Europeans have saved a larger portion of their income compared to Americans. But due to a combination of generous social security systems, low financial literacy, and fragmented incentives, about half of EU household assets are held in bank accounts, where they depreciate during periods of high inflation, the publication notes.

Only about a third of Europeans own stocks, compared to more than half of households in the US.

US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko17.09.25, 15:59 • 2632 views

"We want to give our citizens incentives to really put their savings to work," EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness told the Financial Times.

"By doing so, we will also be able to channel more funds into our capital markets, providing more opportunities for our companies to grow, innovate, and create better jobs," she added.

This is part of Brussels' efforts to create a "savings-investment union" – an attempt to pool national capital funds so that European companies can raise the necessary funds for growth without resorting to US assistance. Mobilizing retail investors is seen as an important part of this effort.

EU announces housing plan to combat speculation and short-term rentals29.09.25, 15:57 • 2952 views

The EU's actions echo those of other Western economies, such as the UK, aimed at channeling pension savings into productive assets, including infrastructure and private equity.

Brussels is asking governments of the bloc's countries to create investment accounts with tax benefits, using deductions, deferrals, or exemptions, and to ensure the most favorable tax regime for assets held in them, according to a recommendation adopted by the European Commission on Tuesday.

These accounts will provide retail investors with access to stocks, bonds, and investment funds without entry fees and without minimum investment requirements.

However, the European Commission can only make recommendations in this area, as it does not have powers over the tax policy of the bloc's member states.

Investment experts warn that with limited budgets, few countries are likely to increase existing benefits for fear of losing tax revenues.

"The tax regime is key. Most member states are burdened with debt and have very limited tax capacity," said Tanguy van de Werve, CEO of Efama, the EU asset management association. "If anything, they want to increase tax revenues."

But Brussels assures that expanding asset ownership will broaden the tax base.

The European Commission also urges member states to improve financial literacy. Studies show a strong correlation between low financial literacy and holding money in bank accounts.

"No one needs to be an expert, but if you don't know the basics, you can't invest," said Annamaria Lusardi, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

Some EU member states, such as Germany, are already considering measures to encourage citizens to overcome caution in investment matters, seeking to reduce the dependence of future generations on expensive state pension programs. The government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has promised parents to allocate 10 euros monthly for investing in savings funds on behalf of their children.

Attitudes towards investment can vary significantly across EU countries. Residents of Northern Europe are more likely to own shares than those in the South, who prefer to invest in real estate or government bonds, considering them safer assets.

"We don't need to reinvent the wheel," said Albuquerque. "But we need to facilitate this exchange so that you can learn from what really works."

Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka26.09.25, 08:30 • 50383 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldFinance
European Commission
Financial Times
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Brussels
United Kingdom
Germany
United States