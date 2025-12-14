Brown University shooting: investigators recovered shell casings, but the attacker has not yet been identified

As a result of a shooting on the campus of Brown University in Providence, two students were killed and nine more people were injured. Police are searching for the suspect, whose identity has not yet been established. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As of today, according to Brown University Health Services, the condition of seven of the nine injured is critical.

In addition, it became known that more than 400 law enforcement officers participated in the search for the suspect, and the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.

Later, police released a video of a man dressed in black, and according to Providence Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara, it is possible that the shooter was masked.

Additionally

According to police, the armed man opened fire in a classroom of the Barus & Holley engineering building, where the external doors were open during exams, and then fled. Investigators have already recovered shell casings from the scene of the shooting, but details are not yet being disclosed.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said that all or almost all of the victims were students.

"This is a day everyone hopes will never come, and it has," said Christina Paxson.

Recall

