Brown University shooting: investigators recovered shell casings, but the attacker has not yet been identified

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 13, 03:54 PM • 24009 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 46320 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 33723 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 33601 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 28530 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 18353 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18068 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15989 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14077 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 14387 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.9m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Unknown shooter opened fire on people at Brown University in the US: there are dead and woundedDecember 14, 12:37 AM • 16946 views
Iran intercepts foreign tanker in Gulf of Oman on suspicion of smugglingDecember 14, 01:31 AM • 4742 views
Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated KupyanskVideoDecember 14, 01:56 AM • 3810 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 14, 02:36 AM • 7250 views
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assets03:31 AM • 11475 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 32698 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 37322 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 38510 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 48410 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 72066 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 18492 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 20456 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 25435 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 59846 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 40525 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Brown University shooting: investigators recovered shell casings, but the attacker has not yet been identified

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

At Brown University in Providence, two students were killed and nine were injured in a shooting. Police are searching for a suspect whose identity has not yet been established.

Brown University shooting: investigators recovered shell casings, but the attacker has not yet been identified

As a result of a shooting on the campus of Brown University in Providence, two students were killed and nine more people were injured. Police are searching for the suspect, whose identity has not yet been established. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As of today, according to Brown University Health Services, the condition of seven of the nine injured is critical.

In addition, it became known that more than 400 law enforcement officers participated in the search for the suspect, and the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.

Later, police released a video of a man dressed in black, and according to Providence Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara, it is possible that the shooter was masked.

Additionally

According to police, the armed man opened fire in a classroom of the Barus & Holley engineering building, where the external doors were open during exams, and then fled. Investigators have already recovered shell casings from the scene of the shooting, but details are not yet being disclosed.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said that all or almost all of the victims were students.

"This is a day everyone hopes will never come, and it has," said Christina Paxson.

Recall

A shooting near Brown University on December 13 resulted in 2 deaths and 8 injuries. The FBI is investigating the incident that occurred near the engineering faculty.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters