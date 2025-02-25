Brovary plans to introduce monthly surcharges for pre-school and out-of-school teachers

At its session on Thursday, the Brovary City Council plans to consider an initiative to introduce a monthly surcharge of UAH 1,300 for teachers of preschool and out-of-school institutions in the city. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

"Our teachers are real experts in their field, educating and teaching children in extremely difficult wartime conditions. And decent financial support for teachers is among the priorities not only in the state but also at the local level," wrote Ihor Sapozhko.

According to him, this initiative is due to the fact that, according to a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, starting January 1, 2025, teachers of general education institutions will be paid a monthly supplement for working in adverse conditions. However, this provision does not cover teachers of preschool and out-of-school institutions.

"We will consider this issue at the session on Thursday together with the city council members," said Igor Sapozhko.

The introduction of such payments will cost the local budget about UAH 18 million a year.

The mayor expressed hope that the deputy corps would support the initiative and adopt a corresponding decision at the next session.