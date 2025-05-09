British scientists will study lunar dust provided by China

$41.510.07
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 768 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9022 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19593 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30504 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48804 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29616 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68397 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47522 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39723 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48220 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 48728 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39306 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68345 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 136879 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157310 views
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 952 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33671 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43094 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145082 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157920 views
British scientists will study lunar dust provided by China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2254 views

China has for the first time provided samples of lunar dust to international researchers, including Professor Anand from Great Britain. The research will help to learn about the formation of the Moon and Earth.

British scientists will study lunar dust provided by China

Scientists from Great Britain have received rare samples of lunar dust, which China lent. Researchers hope that studying them will help them learn more about how the Moon was formed and about the early years of the Earth's existence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

The first samples of lunar rock arrived in Great Britain from China, which China collected stones during its "Chang'e-5" space mission in 2020, when the device landed on a volcanic area called Mons Rumker. Following the long tradition of global cooperation between scientists, China has for the first time given seven international researchers access to samples to allow them to make new discoveries.

Professor Mahesh Anand, the only scientist in Great Britain who was lent this extremely rare material, describes it as "more valuable than gold dust".

"No one in the world has had access to China's samples, so this is a great honor and a huge privilege. China is far ahead of us in terms of investment in space programs," he said.

According to the publication, after grinding and processing the dust with lasers, Professor Anand's team hopes to answer questions about how the Moon was formed and about the early years of planet Earth.

Inside the dust particles may be evidence supporting the theory of scientists that the Moon was formed from debris ejected 4.5 billion years ago when the Earth collided with a planet the size of Mars.

How the research will be conducted

Professor Anand says that scientists do not need more than the 60 mg that they were given.

Believe me, this is enough to keep us busy for many years, because we specialize in working with the microsphere 

- he added.

Technician Kay Knight will prepare the samples and send them to two more laboratories. Next, technician Sasha Verchovsky will heat them to 1400°C on a special device that he has been building since the 1990s. This will help extract carbon, nitrogen and noble gases from them. Research technician James Mulli will determine how much oxygen is contained in the specificity of the dust.

The team has a year to complete the research. Eventually, their search for answers will likely lead to the destruction of the samples.

I really hope that this is the beginning of a long-term collaboration between China and international scientists 

- says Professor Anand.

Many of us have built our careers working with samples returned by the Apollo missions, and I think this is a fantastic tradition to follow. I hope that other countries will follow this example 

– he adds.

Europe needs to invest more in space for independence from the US - ESA Director General28.04.25, 09:59 • 4991 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Mars
United Kingdom
China
