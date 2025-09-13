British Prince Harry visited the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv — Tkachenko

British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Kyiv and familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, according to UNN.

Today, British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is with us. I had the opportunity to show the distinguished guest the site of one of the Russian attacks. - he noted.

According to Tkachenko, as a result of Russian terror, 137 Kyiv residents have died since the beginning of the year alone, including 12 children. More than 700 people were injured, 46 of whom were children.

Houses destroyed to the ground are a universal language. Our pain also needs no translation. And our partners and friends of Ukraine stand shoulder to shoulder with us and empathize. We are grateful to Prince Harry for his attention to our pain, for his sincere empathy. - emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Recall

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv by train to see the destruction from the Russian invasion. He will talk about new initiatives to support the wounded. This is the second visit of a member of the royal family to Ukraine - before that, he visited Lviv.