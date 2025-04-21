British lawmakers call to block Trump from speaking in Parliament: reason

Among British legislators, there are calls not to allow US President Donald Trump to speak in parliament during his visit to Great Britain. This is reported by The Independent, as reported by UNN.

Details

Donald Trump plans to visit Britain in September this year. But some British parliamentarians consider the likelihood of Trump speaking in the country's parliament inappropriate. They condemn the US president for not condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine, as well as for his "disrespectful attitude towards Great Britain, parliamentary democracy, and NATO."

Labour Party MP Kate Osborne asked the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to do everything possible to prevent Donald Trump from giving a speech in the UK parliament.

Of course, it is up to our government to decide whether to use the state visit to discuss a wide range of issues with Trump. But that does not mean he should be granted the honour of addressing the UK parliament, a decision which, in my opinion, should remain with you – Osborne stated in a letter to Hoyle.

British parliamentarians also draw attention to the need for the US to lift tariffs.

