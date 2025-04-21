$41.400.01
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

British lawmakers call to block Trump from speaking in Parliament: reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2296 views

British parliamentarians and lords urge against allowing Donald Trump to speak in parliament during his visit in September. They condemn his stance on the Russian attack on Ukraine and his attitude towards NATO.

British lawmakers call to block Trump from speaking in Parliament: reason

Among British legislators, there are calls not to allow US President Donald Trump to speak in parliament during his visit to Great Britain. This is reported by The Independent, as reported by UNN.

Details

Donald Trump plans to visit Britain in September this year. But some British parliamentarians consider the likelihood of Trump speaking in the country's parliament inappropriate. They condemn the US president for not condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine, as well as for his "disrespectful attitude towards Great Britain, parliamentary democracy, and NATO."

Labour Party MP Kate Osborne asked the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to do everything possible to prevent Donald Trump from giving a speech in the UK parliament.

Britain will sharply increase ammunition production, replacing imports from the US - The Times21.04.25, 10:19 • 2350 views

Of course, it is up to our government to decide whether to use the state visit to discuss a wide range of issues with Trump. But that does not mean he should be granted the honour of addressing the UK parliament, a decision which, in my opinion, should remain with you

– Osborne stated in a letter to Hoyle.

British parliamentarians also draw attention to the need for the US to lift tariffs.

Recall

Ukraine is preparing to respond to US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war. This includes recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and blocking Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
The Times
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
