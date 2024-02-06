British Ministry of Defense shows how Ukrainian surgeons are trained

The British Ministry of Defense has shown how British military surgeons are teaching their Ukrainian colleagues how to help the wounded. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on the social network X, UNN reports .

Ukrainian surgeons cooperate with British military surgeons to ensure best results for the wounded - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the Medical Service of the Defense Department and the Royal College of Surgeons in England invited Ukrainian surgeons to visit the country and take a medical training course. It is noted that during their visit to Britain, the doctors also shared their experience in military surgery.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , Canada has shown how the Armed Forces train Ukrainian military medics to act in stressful situations.