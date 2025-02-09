British minister loses his post due to scandalous WhatsApp messages

The British health minister was sacked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday and suspended from the Labor Party over messages left on a private WhatsApp group.

The UK Health Secretary Andrew Gwynne has been sacked after a newspaper revealed that he had sent a series of offensive and insulting WhatsApp messages.

This is a case of jokes about a voter who was “mowed down” by a truck.

Gwynne also reportedly posted sexist comments and racist remarks about Labor Party MP Diane Abbott.

It is emphasized that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, is determined to maintain high standards of behavior in public office.

A Labor Party spokesperson said Gwynne, 50, had been “administratively suspended” from the party as an investigation into “comments made on the WhatsApp group” was underway in accordance with Labor Party rules and procedures.

Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as members of the Labor Party - The spokesman added.

The MP for Gorton and Denton was also suspended from the Labor Party after the Mail on Sunday reported messages that insulted constituents, fellow MPs and councillors.

