British minister loses his post due to scandalous WhatsApp messages

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26453 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67506 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91305 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110555 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87443 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120682 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101791 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155595 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100387 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71663 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41724 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146061 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178316 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66515 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100830 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135013 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136921 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165070 views
British minister loses his post due to scandalous WhatsApp messages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31318 views

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne is fired over offensive messages in a private WhatsApp group. He is suspended from the Labor Party over racist and sexist comments.

The British health minister was sacked by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday and suspended from the Labor Party over messages left on a private WhatsApp group.

Transmits UNN with reference to BBC.

 The UK Health Secretary Andrew Gwynne has been sacked after a newspaper revealed that he had sent a series of offensive and insulting WhatsApp messages.

This is a case of jokes about a voter who was “mowed down” by a truck.

Gwynne also reportedly posted sexist comments and racist remarks about Labor Party MP Diane Abbott.

It is emphasized that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, is determined to maintain high standards of behavior in public office.

A Labor Party spokesperson said Gwynne, 50, had been “administratively suspended” from the party as an investigation into “comments made on the WhatsApp group” was underway in accordance with Labor Party rules and procedures.

Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as members of the Labor Party

- The spokesman added.

The MP for Gorton and Denton was also suspended from the Labor Party after the Mail on Sunday reported messages that insulted constituents, fellow MPs and councillors.

Recall

Cabinet of Ministers dismisses deputy head of the Ministry of Veterans after accusations of unethical behavior

British teenager who killed three girls in England is sentenced to at least 52 years in prison24.01.25, 10:24 • 25826 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

