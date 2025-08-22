Russian vessel "Port Olya 4" partially sank due to Ukrainian UAV strike - British intelligence

The vessel "Port Olya-4", which was hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on August 14, regularly transported cargo between Iran and Russia via the Caspian Sea. The strike on the vessel highlights the continuation of regular Ukrainian drone strikes deep into Russian territory and the difficulties of Russian air defense in protecting military and industrial facilities. This is stated in the report of British intelligence, reports UNN.

As intelligence notes, on August 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces carried out a drone strike on the vessel "Port Olya-4", a Russian-flagged cargo ship that was transporting equipment and ammunition related to UAVs from Iran to the southern Russian port of "Olya", as a result of which the vessel partially sank.

"Reportedly, "Port Olya-4" regularly transported cargo between Iran and Russia via the Caspian Sea. Satellite images from August 19, 2025, show Russia's attempts to salvage the remains of the cargo. The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the Caspian port of "Olya" is a key logistics hub for supplying Iranian military materials to Russia. The strike on the vessel, located approximately 640 km from Ukraine's borders, highlights the continuation of regular Ukrainian drone strikes deep into Russian territory and underscores the difficulties of Russian air defense in protecting military and industrial facilities within the reach of Ukrainian drones, whose capabilities are constantly improving," the intelligence noted.

It is noted that Iran supplied artillery ammunition, ballistic missiles, a significant number of single-use unmanned aerial vehicles, and provided extensive support for Russian UAV production in support of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's dependence on Iranian support in the form of unmanned aerial vehicles in the war against Ukraine likely decreased in 2025 as Russian proficiency in developing and producing unmanned aerial vehicles increased," the intelligence added.

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched a fire strike on the sea port of "Olya" in the Astrakhan region of Russia.