Russian vessel "Port Olya 4" partially sank due to Ukrainian UAV strike - British intelligence

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 1688 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 9272 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 11878 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10015 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 11511 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 10410 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 12937 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22194 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 44279 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37770 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
87%
740mm
Popular news
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 17988 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 10844 views
Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguishedVideoAugust 22, 05:44 AM • 3980 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 11802 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 5578 views
Publications
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 9268 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 11876 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 44279 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 15544 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 50360 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 1568 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 5622 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 21674 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 90821 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 83872 views
Actual
Medicinal products
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cryptocurrency
COVID-19

Russian vessel "Port Olya 4" partially sank due to Ukrainian UAV strike - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

On August 14, Ukrainian forces launched a UAV strike on the vessel "Port Olya-4" in the port of "Olya", which was transporting Iranian military materials. This strike underscores Ukraine's capabilities to strike deep into Russian territory.

Russian vessel "Port Olya 4" partially sank due to Ukrainian UAV strike - British intelligence

The vessel "Port Olya-4", which was hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on August 14, regularly transported cargo between Iran and Russia via the Caspian Sea. The strike on the vessel highlights the continuation of regular Ukrainian drone strikes deep into Russian territory and the difficulties of Russian air defense in protecting military and industrial facilities. This is stated in the report of British intelligence, reports UNN.

Details

As intelligence notes, on August 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces carried out a drone strike on the vessel "Port Olya-4", a Russian-flagged cargo ship that was transporting equipment and ammunition related to UAVs from Iran to the southern Russian port of "Olya", as a result of which the vessel partially sank.

"Reportedly, "Port Olya-4" regularly transported cargo between Iran and Russia via the Caspian Sea. Satellite images from August 19, 2025, show Russia's attempts to salvage the remains of the cargo. The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the Caspian port of "Olya" is a key logistics hub for supplying Iranian military materials to Russia. The strike on the vessel, located approximately 640 km from Ukraine's borders, highlights the continuation of regular Ukrainian drone strikes deep into Russian territory and underscores the difficulties of Russian air defense in protecting military and industrial facilities within the reach of Ukrainian drones, whose capabilities are constantly improving," the intelligence noted.

It is noted that Iran supplied artillery ammunition, ballistic missiles, a significant number of single-use unmanned aerial vehicles, and provided extensive support for Russian UAV production in support of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's dependence on Iranian support in the form of unmanned aerial vehicles in the war against Ukraine likely decreased in 2025 as Russian proficiency in developing and producing unmanned aerial vehicles increased," the intelligence added.

Recall

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched a fire strike on the sea port of "Olya" in the Astrakhan region of Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Anti-aircraft warfare
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Iran
Unmanned aerial vehicle