British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that at this stage it is not clear that Russia is serious about the negotiations. He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, an UNN correspondent reports.

I think, and Andriy shares this assessment, that at this stage we don't see Russia being serious about negotiations and serious about peace...We don't see any basis on which you could seriously expect Soviet culture to start negotiating - Lemmy said.

On February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want real negotiations.

At the same time, Zelenskyy indicated that he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table if it would stop the war, but he had no illusions about Vladimir Putin.

Putin claims that "anyone" can conduct negotiations with Russia on behalf of Ukraine, but only people legitimately authorized to do so should sign the documents. In addition, Putin believes that if Kyiv runs out of ammunition, the war with Ukraine will allegedly end in a month or two.