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British comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The British comedian was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities continue to investigate two more possible cases of rape involving him.

British comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

British comedian and actor Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The crimes were committed between 2004 and 2009. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The sentence was handed down on Monday at Southwark Crown Court in London. Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a sexual predator who believed his fame allowed him to act with impunity.

Under the sentence, the comedian must serve two-thirds of the term behind bars, after which he may be released on parole.

After a four-week trial, Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other charges of rape and attempted indecent assault. The comedian himself denied all the allegations.

One of the victims said that what she experienced had left her with psychological trauma that she had lived with for more than 20 years. Another said she had not dared to report the assault immediately because of Brand’s fame and influence.

The London police praised the courage of the women who came forward to testify. Law enforcement officials also said that the comedian remains under investigation in connection with two further alleged rapes, one of which involved a minor.

Russell Brand rose to fame as a television presenter and actor, appearing in films including "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Get Him to the Greek" and "Arthur." He was also married to American singer Katy Perry.

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Olga Rozgon

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