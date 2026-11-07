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Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was stepped up near his residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Thomas Markle Sr. was released on bail after being detained by the FBI. Increased security was spotted near the facility for people with dementia.

Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was stepped up near his residence
Photo: dailymail.com

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle’s father, was released on bail after being detained, and security was later seen patrolling the Maravida Senior Living facility for older adults in Lakeland, Florida, USA. Page Six reports, writes UNN.

Details

In photos obtained by Page Six, a private security guard wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap stood on the facility’s well-lit porch on the evening of Friday, November 6.

In another photo, the guard walks around the perimeter of the building dressed entirely in black, including a shirt with the word "Security" on the back. In another image, the guard stands at the entrance, surveying the area.

Thomas Sr. has not been seen since he was returned to the facility for people with dementia, where he currently resides.

However, large white police vans were spotted after his court appearance in Tampa, Florida.

Earlier on Friday, November 6, Markle was detained by the FBI "for possessing child pornography," the publication writes.

Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — media06.11.26, 17:01 • 20893 views

Julia Shramko

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