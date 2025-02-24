British and French leaders agree on Ukraine ahead of meeting with Trump - The Guardian

British Prime Minister Keith Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on positions to support Kyiv ahead of their visits to the United States next week. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that the British and French leaders will hold separate meetings with US President Donald Trump, during which they agreed to demonstrate “united leadership in support of Ukraine.”

“The British Prime Minister and the French President spoke on Sunday afternoon to reaffirm the importance of Ukraine being at the center of any negotiations to end the war. ... Their call ahead of an important week for both leaders underscores their desire to present a united European position against Russian aggression after the US president launched extraordinary attacks on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling the Ukrainian president a 'dictator without elections,'” the article says.

According to the publication, Starmer is “full of determination” ahead of his visit to Washington. In particular, he also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Starmer and Rutte agreed that “there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine” and emphasized the importance of European leaders stepping up to ensure the security of the region - the media writes.

Context

The United States of America has come “very close” to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The diplomat did not specify the terms of the agreement, but emphasized that in any peace deal, each party must make concessions - territorial or economic.

