British and French leaders agree on Ukraine ahead of meeting with Trump - The Guardian

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 2295 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 11811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11906 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102323 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 83041 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110711 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116069 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144178 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167900 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 93264 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 78587 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 33223 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 60567 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100550 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 11882 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102333 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135292 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 5762 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130449 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132462 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161155 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140684 views
Actual
British and French leaders agree on Ukraine ahead of meeting with Trump - The Guardian

British and French leaders agree on Ukraine ahead of meeting with Trump - The Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33336 views

Keith Starmer and Emmanuel Macron agreed to present a unified position on support for Ukraine at the talks in the United States. They emphasized the importance of Ukraine's participation in any peace talks.

British Prime Minister Keith Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on positions to support Kyiv ahead of their visits to the United States next week. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that the British and French leaders will hold separate meetings with US President Donald Trump, during which they agreed to demonstrate “united leadership in support of Ukraine.” 

“The British Prime Minister and the French President spoke on Sunday afternoon to reaffirm the importance of Ukraine being at the center of any negotiations to end the war. ... Their call ahead of an important week for both leaders underscores their desire to present a united European position against Russian aggression after the US president launched extraordinary attacks on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling the Ukrainian president a 'dictator without elections,'” the article says.

According to the publication, Starmer is “full of determination” ahead of his visit to Washington. In particular, he also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Starmer and Rutte agreed that “there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine” and emphasized the importance of European leaders stepping up to ensure the security of the region

- the media writes.

Context

The United States of America has come “very close” to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The diplomat did not specify the terms of the agreement, but emphasized that in any peace deal, each party must make concessions - territorial or economic.

European intelligence agencies may be cautious about cooperating with the U.S. because of Trump - Politico22.02.25, 12:30 • 32168 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
canadaCanada
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

British and French leaders agree on Ukraine ahead of meeting with Trump - The Guardian | УНН