European intelligence agencies may be cautious about cooperating with the U.S. because of Trump - Politico

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 10451 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 31037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 21524 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87554 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111080 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116367 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145322 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115064 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168969 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 85045 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 41838 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 68075 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101731 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 30861 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 31037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136391 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168969 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 11123 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130882 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132870 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161517 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141003 views
Actual
European intelligence agencies may be cautious about cooperating with the U.S. because of Trump - Politico

European intelligence agencies may be cautious about cooperating with the U.S. because of Trump - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32160 views

European intelligence agencies are considering options to limit the exchange of classified information with the United States due to the possible return of Trump. The allies fear data leaks due to his previous experience of disclosing secrets.

Because of President Donald Trump, European intelligence agencies are acting cautiously in cooperation with the country's intelligence community, as Trump has had incidents of disclosing classified data. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

US allies who regularly share intelligence with the US are looking for ways to protect top secret information from what they expect to be a highly leak-prone Trump administration, but their options are limited,

- the publication reports.

According to Politico, these countries have long been concerned that Trump's record of disclosing classified information will continue into his second term. This anxiety was heightened when Congress approved his controversial decisions on intelligence oversight and amid accusations that sensitive data was already being mishandled.

But cooperation in intelligence gathering and sharing runs deep - and will not be easy to overcome. Washington often gives more than it receives, and U.S. and European intelligence agencies often conduct joint collection and operations.

"You can't just turn off the switch," said a Northern European defense official, who, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss confidential intelligence relations.

Politico notes that there may be options to add more safeguards for human intelligence, the most valuable and closely guarded information obtained from agents in foreign countries whose lives could be at risk if disclosed. They could, for example, omit details in conversations with U.S. counterparts that could reveal the location or identity of an operative.

The publication cites the example of when, during Trump's first term, he tweeted a top-secret image of an Iranian missile launch site and shared highly confidential Israeli intelligence information with the Russian foreign minister.

A former senior member of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service said that when it came to top-secret projects, the service was careful about what to disclose during the first Trump administration. MI6 declined to comment for this story.

This is always the case, mind you, under any administration, we open up data for a reason. But last time with Trump, we were even more cautious, and I find it hard to believe that the service will not be a little more cautious this time,

- A former employee said.

Politico notes that concerned foreign partners may be hoping to deal more with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and less with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Ratcliffe served as director of national intelligence during the first Trump administration and was considered one of the less controversial candidates for the president's cabinet, despite past concerns that he politicized intelligence.

During his tenure, "the sky didn't fall," said Randall Phillips, who spent nearly three decades in the CIA's Operations Division. Ratcliffe's confirmation by the Senate last month was supported by 20 Democrats and every Republican senator.

CIA spokeswoman Liz Lyons said there is "no credibility" to allegations that foreign partners may refrain from sharing intelligence under Trump's leadership, adding that the agency takes its international intelligence partnerships "incredibly seriously.

Director Ratcliffe is actively deepening them to strengthen U.S. national security, counter adversaries around the world, and promote international stability,

- Lyons said.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence12.02.25, 21:13 • 25261 view

Gabbard, who was confirmed last week as the top U.S. intelligence official, was once skeptical of U.S. intelligence and echoed Russia's narrative on the war in Ukraine. As a member of Congress, Gabbard introduced a resolution calling on the federal government to drop all charges against former NSA employee Edward Snowden, who leaked a slew of classified documents to the press.

Although the role of the Director of National Intelligence is largely bureaucratic, she will oversee the 18 agencies that make up the US intelligence community and serve as the president's chief intelligence adviser.

In response to a request for comment on the concerns raised by current and former U.S. and foreign officials, Alexa Henning, the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Strategy and Communications, said: "These anonymous former officials...are trying to undermine U.S. national security by pushing lies to their media allies.

Politico notes that the concerns are far from hypothetical.

A month into its second term, the Trump administration has already faced accusations of mishandling classified information. The CIA reportedly sent an unclassified email listing the names and first initials of recently hired analysts and operatives, many of whom were hired to focus on China, to the Office of Personnel Management in an attempt to comply with the administration's efforts to reduce the federal workforce,

- the publication informs.

The US may withdraw troops from Germany due to restrictions on freedom of speech - Vance21.02.25, 16:39 • 27690 views

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, called it a "catastrophic move for national security" that would put a "direct target" on the backs of recruits for China.

This is the type of action that partners such as Five Eyes, the intelligence alliance of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, are watching closely. This group is one of the most valuable networks for intelligence sharing among the closest U.S. allies.

"The people at Five Eyes at the highest levels are going to be a little concerned by now, given the track record," said Kelly McFarland, a former analyst at the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research.

Politico notes that the imbalance of information exchanged between the US and its partners means they have more to lose by crossing Trump, given his often transactional approach to foreign affairs.

"If they did something to hide something, there would be a fear of punishment from the United States," McFarland said.

According to the newspaper, the restructuring of the federal government may result in disruptions in the exchange of information, which will also affect the intelligence services.

The United States has historically been the largest source of intelligence among the Five Eyes partners and beyond. U.S. intelligence played a crucial role in alerting and encouraging allies in Europe to the Kremlin's plans to invade Ukraine months before Russian tanks crossed the country's borders.

"It's not just about giving, it's about receiving. The eyes and ears of the United States are important for Ukraine," said the German official, who remained anonymous.

As for intelligence sharing, some continue to work as usual.

"Our policy has not changed," said Kaupo Rosin, Director of Foreign Intelligence of Estonia.

"We are concerned about many things, but not this," said another European official.

The publication notes that others were more restless.

"Political trust in the United States is eroding. This affects all elements of national security, including the IC," said a former British military official. "But on a day-to-day level with intelligence professionals, I don't think there is a problem - yet.

This is more of a political problem than an operational one. But at some point, these worlds will converge,

- said a former British military official.

US intelligence says Putin is not interested in “a real peace deal”18.02.25, 23:50 • 30664 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising