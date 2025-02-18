US intelligence claims that the dictator of a terrorist country is not interested in “a real peace deal”. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

The terrorist leader sent his representatives to Saudi Arabia for talks with the United States. However, these consultations are reportedly not a sign of the Kremlin's readiness for a real compromise. On the contrary, sources among the US intelligence services and Congress say that Putin is convinced that he can wait until Ukraine and Europe are exhausted to achieve his strategic goals.

Even significant losses of the Russian army do not force Putin to reconsider his plans. This means that hopes for a quick end to the fighting may be premature.

Nevertheless, the Trump administration continues to promote the negotiation process, declaring its desire to reach an agreement. White House officials emphasize that for the first time in many years, negotiations with Russia have resumed, and Washington intends to take advantage of this opportunity.

Donald Trump claims that he received assurances from the dictator that he was ready to end the war, but there is no concrete evidence of this. Furthermore, such statements are in contrast to intelligence data that indicates the opposite.

