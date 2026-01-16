Britain sees first flight of autonomous military helicopter

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 10324 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 26941 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 25557 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 24612 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 24097 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23208 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 32186 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 36630 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27302 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 37496 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 35250 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 26741 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 13815 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 24721 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 14597 views
Publications
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 2346 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 42992 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 74702 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 92737 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 101856 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yulia Tymoshenko
Petr Pavel
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 14700 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 22644 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 34387 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 55291 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 88845 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok

Britain sees first flight of autonomous military helicopter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The British Royal Navy has announced the first flight of the full-scale autonomous helicopter Proteus. It is designed for tracking submarines and other risky missions.

Britain sees first flight of autonomous military helicopter

The British Royal Navy announced that its first full-scale autonomous helicopter, designed to track submarines and perform other risky missions amid growing tensions in the North Atlantic, has made its maiden flight, writes UNN.

Details

The autonomous helicopter, named Proteus, successfully completed a short test flight.

Developed as part of a £60 million (approximately $80.4 million) program, it was key to protecting the UK and NATO allies from "evolving threats" in the North Atlantic.

The Navy stated that Proteus is designed for anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol, and tracking underwater vessels.

"Proteus is a game-changer in how naval aviation can provide persistence, adaptability, and reach, performing dull, dirty, and dangerous missions in challenging environments without putting human operators at risk," said Nigel Colman, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters.

China's secret laser weapon to be shown at Beijing parade – The Sun03.09.25, 00:59 • 5843 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Royal Navy
NATO
Great Britain