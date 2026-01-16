Britain sees first flight of autonomous military helicopter

The British Royal Navy announced that its first full-scale autonomous helicopter, designed to track submarines and perform other risky missions amid growing tensions in the North Atlantic, has made its maiden flight, writes UNN.

Details

The autonomous helicopter, named Proteus, successfully completed a short test flight.

Developed as part of a £60 million (approximately $80.4 million) program, it was key to protecting the UK and NATO allies from "evolving threats" in the North Atlantic.

The Navy stated that Proteus is designed for anti-submarine warfare, maritime patrol, and tracking underwater vessels.

"Proteus is a game-changer in how naval aviation can provide persistence, adaptability, and reach, performing dull, dirty, and dangerous missions in challenging environments without putting human operators at risk," said Nigel Colman, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters.

