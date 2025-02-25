ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 2178 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 11581 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102303 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110709 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116067 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144168 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167889 views

Actual
Britain initiates meeting of European leaders to discuss war in Ukraine

Britain initiates meeting of European leaders to discuss war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42941 views

The UK initiates a meeting of European leaders on March 2 to discuss a possible Trump-Russia deal. European countries are concerned about Trump's statements about “serious discussions” with Putin about ending the war.

The UK is discussing the possibility of convening a group of European leaders for further talks on Russia's war in Ukraine. The meeting may take place as early as March 2. The plans are not final and may still change, and the meeting may take place virtually. Bloomberg writes about it, reports UNN.

European leaders are making diplomatic efforts to persuade US President Donald Trump not to rush into a ceasefire agreement with Russia, as anxiety on the continent would embolden Moscow and weaken security in Europe.

On February 24, as the newspaper notes, Trump appeared to accelerate his plans to end the war without the involvement of European countries or Ukraine, saying on social media that he was having “serious discussions” with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The potential meeting in the UK will allow the leaders to summarize their conversations with Trump and his officials over the past week and maintain a unified position.

Recall

French President Macron believesthat a truce in the war between Russia and Ukraine is possible “in the coming weeks.” According to him, if the ceasefire is not respected in the air, at sea, and in infrastructure, it will prove that Russia is not serious.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keith Starmer and Emmanuel Macron agreed on their positions in support of Kyiv.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Britain initiates meeting of European leaders to discuss war in Ukraine | УНН