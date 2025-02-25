Britain initiates meeting of European leaders to discuss war in Ukraine

The UK is discussing the possibility of convening a group of European leaders for further talks on Russia's war in Ukraine. The meeting may take place as early as March 2. The plans are not final and may still change, and the meeting may take place virtually. Bloomberg writes about it, reports UNN.

European leaders are making diplomatic efforts to persuade US President Donald Trump not to rush into a ceasefire agreement with Russia, as anxiety on the continent would embolden Moscow and weaken security in Europe.

On February 24, as the newspaper notes, Trump appeared to accelerate his plans to end the war without the involvement of European countries or Ukraine, saying on social media that he was having “serious discussions” with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The potential meeting in the UK will allow the leaders to summarize their conversations with Trump and his officials over the past week and maintain a unified position.

French President Macron believesthat a truce in the war between Russia and Ukraine is possible “in the coming weeks.” According to him, if the ceasefire is not respected in the air, at sea, and in infrastructure, it will prove that Russia is not serious.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keith Starmer and Emmanuel Macron agreed on their positions in support of Kyiv.