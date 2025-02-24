Britain announces the largest package of sanctions against Russia: who will be affected

The United Kingdom has announced the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022, targeting 100 individuals and companies that contribute to Putin's aggression. The sanctions will affect military supplies and war financing. This was reported by the British Embassy in Ukraine, according to UNN.

Today's measures will target the funds that flow into Putin's war chest and support Russia's kleptocratic system. As the Prime Minister said last week, we now face a unique moment for the collective security of our continent. The United Kingdom is working with our allies to help put Ukraine in the best possible position to achieve peace through strength. Today's decision is another step towards that - the statement said.

The sanctions cover Russia's military machine, organizations in other countries that support it, and important supply chains.

Here are the main points:

- Manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, electronics and dual-use goods for the Russian army, including microprocessors for weapons. Many of them operate in Central Asia, Turkey, Thailand, India, and China.

- North Korean Defense Minister Noh Kwang-chol and other senior officials responsible for the deployment of more than 11,000 North Korean troops in Russia, who suffered significant losses.

- 13 Russian companies, including Grant-Trade LLC, and their owners, who supplied European technologies to Russia to support the war.

- New sanctions against foreign financial institutions that help Russia, in particular against the Kyrgyz Bank, which prevents Russia from using the international financial system.

Add

Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted that this decision is the largest in the last three years and emphasizes the UK's support for Ukraine. It is also a step towards achieving a just and lasting peace that will ensure the UK's security as part of the Government's Agenda for Change.

The sanctions will also put more pressure on Putin's energy revenues by placing restrictions on 40 ships carrying Russian oil, which will help weaken the financing of his war.

In the end, sanctions are imposed on 14 Russian oligarchs, including Roman Trotsenko, one of the richest men in Russia.

Previously

On February 24, the UK planned to announce new sanctions against the aggressor country.