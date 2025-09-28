$41.490.00
September 27, 04:24 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Brigadier General Roman Hyt'ha stabbed in Czech Republic: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Brigadier General Roman Hyt'ha of the Czech army sustained serious injuries in a knife attack on Friday morning. Military police are investigating the incident, which may involve two servicemen.

Brigadier General Roman Hyt'ha stabbed in Czech Republic: what is known

Brigadier General of the Czech Army Roman Hyt'ha was wounded in a knife attack. The incident occurred on Friday morning, and the circumstances of the event are being investigated by the military police. This was reported by Aktuálně.cz, according to UNN. 

We are investigating the circumstances of an incident that allegedly occurred early on Friday morning, September 26.

- said military police spokeswoman Nikola Rimkevich Haykova.

According to preliminary data, the attack took place in a public establishment. The general sustained serious injuries while trying to defend himself from the blow, after which he underwent surgery. Hyt'ha himself confirmed that he was a victim of an unprovoked attack but refused to disclose details until the investigation is completed.

The General Staff of the Czech Republic called the incident extremely sensitive and confirmed that two servicemen might be involved.

The 47-year-old general is one of the closest associates of the Chief of the General Staff, Karel Řehka. He previously served six times in Afghanistan, commanded special forces, and is currently responsible for intelligence and the implementation of drones in the Czech army.

We are closely monitoring what is happening in Ukraine and gathering information. Our future potential conflict with an adversary we now consider a threat will be somewhat different. NATO already has a significant advantage over Russia, so we are analyzing what various scenarios will look like from our perspective. However, we are paying increased attention to the vehicles that have passed through Ukraine.

- Hyt'ha said in an interview in 2023.

Veronika Marchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Army of the Czech Republic
NATO
Afghanistan
Ukraine