An official who leased municipal land for a bribe will be tried in Rivne region

An indictment has been sent to court in Rivne region against the director of the housing and communal services department, who leased a land plot for $4,000 without concluding a civil law agreement. This was reported by UNN, citing the Telegram of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Prosecutors of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office have sent to court an indictment against the director of the housing and communal services department of a village council in Dubno region, who was previously detained for bribery. According to the agency, the man took USD 4,000 for leasing a land plot to a municipal enterprise bypassing the official procedure, without concluding a civil law agreement.

As indicated, the local entrepreneur intended to arrange a site for the storage and maintenance of vehicles on this site. The community would not have received any revenues to its budget from such "cooperation," the prosecutor's office said.

The man admits his guilt in full.

The official is currently suspended from his position; the indictment was sent to the Demydiv District Court.

