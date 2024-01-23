They spent about a million hryvnias: in Kyiv, heads of municipal enterprises are suspected of embezzlement in the purchase of road equipment

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104912 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114499 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 145050 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141193 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178179 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172405 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285621 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 39924 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 43497 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 53891 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74728 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 41173 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 104912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285621 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262903 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 74590 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107740 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107674 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123722 views
They spent about a million hryvnias: in Kyiv, heads of municipal enterprises are suspected of embezzlement in the purchase of road equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25385 views

Kyiv officials who fraudulently received about a million hryvnias for undelivered road equipment face up to 12 years in prison.

Officials of a Kyiv utility company who embezzled about a million hryvnias for the purchase of road equipment face up to twelve years in prison. This is reported by the Main Board of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators documented the illegal activities of officials in embezzling budget funds allocated for the purchase of road equipment without its actual delivery.

Procurement of vegetable cutters at an inflated price: Kyiv district state administration official to be tried22.01.24, 11:44 • 20305 views

In particular, law enforcement officers found out that in December 2023, the director of one of the district municipal enterprises, the Road Maintenance Department for the Repair and Maintenance of Highways , during a tender for the purchase of a pedestrian fence, ensured the victory of a predetermined participant.

He also deliberately ignored the existence of another offer, which was much lower.

Subsequently, the offender, the company's chief engineer and director of the winning company, signed a number of documents on the acceptance and transfer of 350 units of road fence components.

However, as the police found out , the equipment was not delivered within the timeframe specified in the contracts. However, about a million budget funds were unjustifiably transferred to the company's account.

Investigators classified the offenders' actions under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and served the conspirators a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 - misappropriation or seizure of property by abuse of office and Part 1 of Art. 366 - forgery. The sanction of the most severe article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property

- the police summarized.

Recall

The head of the Department of Construction, Architecture and Land Use of Sviatoshyno District State Administration will be tried for embezzlement of budget funds for repairing shelters. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising