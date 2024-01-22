Procurement of vegetable cutters at an inflated price: Kyiv district state administration official to be tried

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100569 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111710 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141711 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138726 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176888 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283725 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167243 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45735 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34650 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67667 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36588 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56296 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100569 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283725 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251153 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236263 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261523 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56296 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141711 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107117 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107094 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123190 views
Procurement of vegetable cutters at an inflated price: Kyiv district state administration official to be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20305 views

An official of the Dniprovsky District Administration of Kyiv will stand trial for purchasing overpriced vegetable cutters to be used in a shelter. She faces up to eight years in prison.

Law enforcement officers sent to court for consideration on the merits  the case against an official of the Dniprovsky District Administration of Kyiv, who is suspected of purchasing overpriced vegetable cutters for shelter. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police. 

Details 

In the summer of 2023, law enforcement officers exposed the head of one of the departments of the Dnipro District State Administration for embezzlement of budget funds on a large scale.

 During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the official of the District State Administration concluded a contract for the purchase of overpriced vegetable cutters, which were intended for use in catering establishments in shelters. These facts were confirmed by documentation seized by law enforcement officers in her office during searches.

 Thus, the offender caused damages to the Department of Education of the Dniprovskyi District State Administration in Kyiv  in the amount of almost 300 thousand hryvnias

- the police said in a statement.

Investigators served the official a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - embezzlement of property by an official through abuse of office.

She faces up to eight years in prison. 

Recall 

In September, the head of the Department of Education of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, suspected of embezzling public funds , was suspended.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising