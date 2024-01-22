Procurement of vegetable cutters at an inflated price: Kyiv district state administration official to be tried

Law enforcement officers sent to court for consideration on the merits the case against an official of the Dniprovsky District Administration of Kyiv, who is suspected of purchasing overpriced vegetable cutters for shelter. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

In the summer of 2023, law enforcement officers exposed the head of one of the departments of the Dnipro District State Administration for embezzlement of budget funds on a large scale.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the official of the District State Administration concluded a contract for the purchase of overpriced vegetable cutters, which were intended for use in catering establishments in shelters. These facts were confirmed by documentation seized by law enforcement officers in her office during searches.

Thus, the offender caused damages to the Department of Education of the Dniprovskyi District State Administration in Kyiv in the amount of almost 300 thousand hryvnias - the police said in a statement.

Investigators served the official a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - embezzlement of property by an official through abuse of office.

She faces up to eight years in prison.

Recall

In September, the head of the Department of Education of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, suspected of embezzling public funds , was suspended.