In Sumy region, the head of a condominium misappropriated more than six hundred thousand hryvnias intended for housing and communal services

In the Sumy region, in the city of Okhtyrka, the chairman of the board of condominiums is suspected of embezzling 642 thousand hryvnias. She faces up to 8 years in prison for embezzling her neighbors' money. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from law enforcement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor's Office, the Chairman of the Board of a local condominium association in Okhtyrka was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation and embezzlement of another person's property. The suspect, having access to the bank accounts of the condominium association, where the residents' funds were kept to pay for utilities, misappropriated and used UAH 642 thousand at her own discretion. She faces 5 to 8 years in prison for her actions. - said the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region.

Details

According to investigators, a 32-year-old resident of Okhtyrka, being the head of one of the condominiums, between August 2019 and July 2022, misappropriated and spent for her own needs the money received from residents as payment for housing and communal services.

The police noted that the chairman of the board, having free access to the accounts of the association and using a bank card, appropriated and spent more than UAH 640,000 for her own needs by withdrawing money and making cashless payments.

The prosecutor's office classified the offender's actions under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. (misappropriation and embezzlement of other people's property by an official through abuse of office, committed on a large scale, under martial law). She faces five to eight years in prison, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.