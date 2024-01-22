In Sumy region, the head of a condominium misappropriated more than six hundred thousand hryvnias intended for housing and communal services

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 74590 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109153 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138492 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136507 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175660 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171444 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178184 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167175 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148824 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103917 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103720 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105738 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79577 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53773 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 74590 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249608 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234733 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260085 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37385 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106373 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106374 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122505 views
Actual
In Sumy region, the head of a condominium misappropriated more than six hundred thousand hryvnias intended for housing and communal services

In Sumy region, the head of a condominium misappropriated more than six hundred thousand hryvnias intended for housing and communal services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23321 views

The head of the board of a condominium in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, is suspected of embezzling UAH 642,000 from residents. She could face 5-8 years in prison for her actions.

In the Sumy region, in the city of Okhtyrka, the chairman of the board of condominiums is suspected of embezzling 642 thousand hryvnias. She faces up to 8 years in prison for embezzling her neighbors' money. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from law enforcement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor's Office, the Chairman of the Board of a local condominium association in Okhtyrka was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation and embezzlement of another person's property. The suspect, having access to the bank accounts of the condominium association, where the residents' funds were kept to pay for utilities, misappropriated and used UAH 642 thousand at her own discretion. She faces 5 to 8 years in prison for her actions.

- said the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region.

Details

According to investigators, a 32-year-old resident of Okhtyrka, being the head of one of the condominiums, between August 2019 and July 2022, misappropriated and spent for her own needs the money received from residents as payment for housing and communal services.

The police noted that the chairman of the board, having free access to the accounts of the association and using a bank card, appropriated and spent more than UAH 640,000 for her own needs by withdrawing money and making cashless payments.

Sumy region: Russians fired forty times at the border, eight communities came under fire1/22/24, 10:47 PM • 31502 views

The prosecutor's office classified the offender's actions under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. (misappropriation and embezzlement of other people's property by an official through abuse of office, committed on a large scale, under martial law).  She faces five to eight years in prison, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising