Sumy region: Russians fired forty times at the border, eight communities came under fire

The Russian military shelled eight communities in Sumy region located in the border area. A total of 186 explosions were heard there on Monday. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 40 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 186 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Seredyno-Bud, and Sveska communities were shelled. - the Sumy Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the invaders fired mortars at residents of Khotyn and Seredyno-Budska communities.

In Bilopilska community, an FPV drone hit (3 explosions), as well as mortar (12 explosions) and artillery (24 explosions) attacks.

The enemy fired at Velykopysarivska ATC with artillery (28 explosions), mortars (9 explosions), LPG and AGS grenade launchers (39 explosions). In addition, the Russians dropped an unexploded ordnance using UAVs (4 explosions) and attacked twice with FPV drones.

In the Krasnopilska community, the dumping of explosive ordnance by UAVs (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were also recorded.

The Russians dropped 9 mines on Esmanska and fired once from small arms.

The enemy attacked Sveska community with mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions). The artillery also hit the residents of Yunakivska community 8 times.

Overnight, Russian troops shelled Sumy region five times, resulting in 22 explosions in four communities, and Russians dropped mines on one of the communities, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Monday.