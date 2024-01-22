Sumy region: Russians fired forty times at the border, eight communities came under fire

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Sumy region: Russians fired forty times at the border, eight communities came under fire

The Russian military attacked eight settlements in Ukraine's Sumy region, with 186 explosions recorded on Monday. The attacks included mortar, artillery and drone attacks.

The Russian military shelled eight communities in Sumy region located in the border area. A total of 186 explosions were heard there on Monday. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 40 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 186 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Esman, Seredyno-Bud, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- the Sumy Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the invaders fired mortars at residents of Khotyn and Seredyno-Budska communities.

In Bilopilska community, an FPV drone hit (3 explosions), as well as mortar (12 explosions) and artillery (24 explosions) attacks.

The enemy fired at Velykopysarivska ATC with artillery (28 explosions), mortars (9 explosions), LPG and AGS grenade launchers (39 explosions). In addition, the Russians dropped an unexploded ordnance using UAVs (4 explosions) and attacked twice with FPV drones.

In the Krasnopilska community, the dumping of explosive ordnance by UAVs (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were also recorded.

The Russians dropped 9 mines on Esmanska and fired once from small arms.

The enemy attacked Sveska community with mortars (2 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions). The artillery also hit the residents of Yunakivska community 8 times.

Recall

Overnight, Russian troops shelled Sumy region five times, resulting in 22 explosions in four communities, and Russians dropped mines on one of the communities, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Monday.

