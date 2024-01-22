ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian Air Force conducted 8 strikes on Russian positions and destroyed a Russian X-59 missile

Ukrainian Air Force conducted 8 strikes on Russian positions and destroyed a Russian X-59 missile

The Ukrainian military carried out eight air strikes on enemy positions and destroyed a Russian X-59 guided missile. These attacks were part of a large-scale defense effort, during which Ukrainian troops repelled 53 separate enemy attacks.

Ukrainian military aviation carried out 8 strikes on enemy positions, and air defense destroyed a Russian X-59 guided missile. This was reported in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

- the General Staff said in a statement.

Details

The military also said that during the current day, missile and artillery units struck an enemy control center and destroyed one artillery system and one enemy radar station.

In total, the Russians launched two missile and 41 air strikes, and fired 28 multiple launch rocket systems at our troops' positions and populated areas.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

According to the General Staff, on Monday, our defenders repelled 53 enemy attacks. Russian invaders were actively advancing at the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. They also made several unsuccessful attempts to improve the tactical situation in southern Ukraine.

In particular, in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled four attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Terny, Donetsk region, and four more attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 9 occupants' attacks near Stepove and Avdiivka and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation 16 times.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost ground.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops during the day.

