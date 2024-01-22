Ukrainian Air Force conducted 8 strikes on Russian positions and destroyed a Russian X-59 missile

Ukrainian military aviation carried out 8 strikes on enemy positions, and air defense destroyed a Russian X-59 guided missile. This was reported in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile. - the General Staff said in a statement.

The military also said that during the current day, missile and artillery units struck an enemy control center and destroyed one artillery system and one enemy radar station.

In total, the Russians launched two missile and 41 air strikes, and fired 28 multiple launch rocket systems at our troops' positions and populated areas.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

According to the General Staff, on Monday, our defenders repelled 53 enemy attacks. Russian invaders were actively advancing at the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. They also made several unsuccessful attempts to improve the tactical situation in southern Ukraine.

In particular, in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled four attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Terny, Donetsk region, and four more attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka, and Serebryany forestry in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 9 occupants' attacks near Stepove and Avdiivka and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation 16 times.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost ground.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops during the day.