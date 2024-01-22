ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
The enemy struck 145 times in Zaporizhzhia region: 56 drone attacks

The enemy struck 145 times in Zaporizhzhia region: 56 drone attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78112 views

The Russian army carried out 145 attacks, including 56 from unmanned aerial vehicles, on 21 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops attacked 21 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, striking 145 times, including 56 drone attacks, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Monday, UNN reports.

Invaders hit civilian communities in Zaporizhzhia region: 145 attacks on 21 settlements recorded 

- Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

Reportedly, Russia-backed militants shelled Robotyne and Lobkove with MLRS. 56 enemy UAVs attacked Novoyakovlivka, Hulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Levadne, Chervone, Charivne, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Gulyaypilske, Bilohirya and Kamianske.

There were 87 artillery strikes on the territory of Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatikhatky, Plavny and other frontline towns and villages.

"There were two reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No casualties," said Malashko. 

