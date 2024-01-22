Russian army shells over 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one killed and one wounded

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101600 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112353 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142465 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139317 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177244 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172047 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178258 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148861 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 49468 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38890 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 71573 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 41412 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60925 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101600 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236643 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261854 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142455 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107240 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107209 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123291 views
Actual
Russian army shells over 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one killed and one wounded

Russian army shells over 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one killed and one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73828 views

Russian troops shelled over 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region, killing one person and wounding one.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled more than 20 settlements over the past 24 hours, attacking Vilkhuvatka in the evening, preliminary, the air force base, there is a dead and wounded in the region, said on Monday the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Udy, Bohodukhiv district; Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district; Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhuiv district; Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Kupyansk district.

The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Hrafske, Vovchansk, Mykolaivka in Chuhuiv district; Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Vilkhuvatka in Kupyansk district.

According to Syniehubov, yesterday at about 09:30 the occupants fired two multiple rocket launchers at the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A house was damaged. There were no casualties.

At 12:15, the enemy attacked Pishchane village in Kupyansk district. A 74-year-old man died as a result of the shelling, he added.

Around 19:00 and 20:30, the occupants fired on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district. The type of weapon is preliminary FAB. A 74-year-old woman was injured. The victim was taken to hospital, her condition is moderate

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 6 residential buildings, a shop, and an enterprise building were damaged in Vilkhuvatka

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka in Kupyansk district," said Syniehubov.

Man killed in Pishchane under shelling - Kharkiv Regional Military Administration21.01.24, 12:48 • 36333 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising