Russian army shells over 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, one killed and one wounded

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled more than 20 settlements over the past 24 hours, attacking Vilkhuvatka in the evening, preliminary, the air force base, there is a dead and wounded in the region, said on Monday the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including: Udy, Bohodukhiv district; Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district; Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhuiv district; Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Kupyansk district.

The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Hrafske, Vovchansk, Mykolaivka in Chuhuiv district; Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Vilkhuvatka in Kupyansk district.

According to Syniehubov, yesterday at about 09:30 the occupants fired two multiple rocket launchers at the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. A house was damaged. There were no casualties.

At 12:15, the enemy attacked Pishchane village in Kupyansk district. A 74-year-old man died as a result of the shelling, he added.

Around 19:00 and 20:30, the occupants fired on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district. The type of weapon is preliminary FAB. A 74-year-old woman was injured. The victim was taken to hospital, her condition is moderate - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 6 residential buildings, a shop, and an enterprise building were damaged in Vilkhuvatka

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka in Kupyansk district," said Syniehubov.

